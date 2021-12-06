 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Ginger, grab the popcorn. It's national microwave oven day   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just saw a movie where a woman blows up her own aparment by turning up the gas and putting a ball of aluminum foil in the microwave on high.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the pseudoscientific fears of microwave ovens.
METAL in MICROWAVE Oven Is NOT That Dangerous
Youtube OyTmJX_TC84
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every microwave has a popcorn button, and every bag of microwave popcorn says don't use that button.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't use the microwave. I prefer my food molecules to be slowly brought to an excited state and use the stove both ways, uphill. In snow storms. Now get off my lawn.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ginger?  I think Mary Ann would have been more likely to use a microwave.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just nuke this here leftover fish.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ginger grab the popcorn maker
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I'll just nuke this here leftover fish.


You're good people.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: In before the pseudoscientific fears of microwave ovens.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OyTmJX_T​C84]


As much as I trust Gilbert Godfried there's judgement, I'm going to play it safe and stick to what I've been taught all my life and avoid metal in microwaves.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My parents had an Amana Radarange that was so big that we used to joke that you could hold a marching band practice in it on a rainy day, except for all the metal.
 
Pinner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not so C microwave SB:
Hate ours. We got rid of it for more counter space at one point. Lived like that for a number of years, kids learning to use saucepans to re-heat meals, etc. Have an electric kettle for hot water. All good.
MrsP and I go on a trip for 9 days, ask the inlaws to stay with the kids. No problem.
A few days into the trip, I just turned to MrsP and said, "I bet your parents get a microwave for the house while we're gone" The equivalent of "Hogwash!" was the answer.
Come home, new microwave on the counter, bigger than the last.

The MILs smiley statement, "Well, I just didn't know what to do to heat water for my tea!"
*facepalm*
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: I don't use the microwave. I prefer my food molecules to be slowly brought to an excited state


This.  It's life no one believes in foreplay any more.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Is it a good idea to microwave this?"
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU​4​IMu04MIlJgB6Aaj07q-5iXuHGVzFAR

My favorite is the car airbag.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: In before the pseudoscientific fears of microwave ovens.


I once ordered a hot sandwich to take for work for my lunch later in the day and popped it in the refrigerator. When I didn't know is that the deli worker had wrapped my sandwich in foil before wrapping it in paper. Yes it did catch fire when I microwaved it.

Aquapope: Ginger? I think Mary Ann would have been more likely


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
American-Hustle-Science-Oven.gif
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hmm, it's still popping. I'll add another minute.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Ginger?  I think Mary Ann would have been more likely to use a microwave.


You just don't get it.

/Mary Ann
//Mary Ann
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kabloink: Hmm, it's still popping. I'll add another minute.
[Fark user image image 525x384]


Yeah that time warp is just about the same as when the Red light turns gree and the ass behind you honks the horn.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is it OK to microwave this?

GalFisk: "Is it a good idea to microwave this?"
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU4​IMu04MIlJgB6Aaj07q-5iXuHGVzFAR

My favorite is the car airbag.


I was about to post that.
We need more updates on stuff to microwave.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Every microwave has a popcorn button, and every bag of microwave popcorn says don't use that button.


I ended up getting a hot air popper. Never burns a single kernel and lets you pour your own, real butter on it.

/Zits may occur.
 
Pinner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kabloink: Hmm, it's still popping. I'll add another minute.
[Fark user image 525x384]


Done that.
Once.
Hmm... probably needs about 5 min...
oops.
Stained and stinky for quite some time afterwards.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mugato: SumoJeb: In before the pseudoscientific fears of microwave ovens.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OyTmJX_T​C84]

As much as I trust Gilbert Godfried there's judgement, I'm going to play it safe and stick to what I've been taught all my life and avoid metal in microwaves.


Looks like a young off-brand Abe Vigoda to me
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah great.  Let's celebrate a device used to summon demons from Nokio cellphones.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
