You're holiday cactus-ing wrong, you incorrigible animal
17
•       •       •

17 Comments
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine's blooming halfway between Christmas and Thanksgiving.  WHAT NOW ASSHOLES?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
DAMMIT JIM, I'M A DOCTOR, NOT A CACTUS EXPERT!
 
LaChanz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why it matters

It doesn't.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No Paige, don't?
 
LaChanz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
also... the correct term is "holiday cactus."
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm amazed how much effort went into this piece of drivel.
 
morg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This article brought to you by Big Cactus.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thank you, Lifehacker, for that minimally informative article with no helpful pics.

Whatever that thing is in the pot on my windowsill, it's currently healthy and blooming like hell, and that's all that matters.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What an amazing "life hack"!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Any cactus can be a Christmas Cactus...
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Any cactus can be a Christmas Cactus...


If you're brave enough?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Huh. And I thought food nazis were bad.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The cactus you want to find while hiking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: The cactus you want to find while hiking.

[Fark user image 850x850]


you monster!  Jerboa's prize winning chili must not, cannot be mild!

th.bing.comView Full Size


it is as fierce and daring as she!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: Evil Mackerel: The cactus you want to find while hiking.

[Fark user image 850x850]

you monster!  Jerboa's prize winning chili must not, cannot be mild!

[th.bing.com image 380x298]

it is as fierce and daring as she!


We call that one Maud'Dib
 
EL EM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mine blooms on the feast of the Assumption.
 
Koodz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How do I tell if a cactus is dead? A friend gave me some of those dyed cacti a while back and if they died I'm not sure I'd know.
 
