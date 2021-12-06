 Skip to content
Why do thieves like to target the modest cars so much? And for that matter, why are we slut-shaming cars?
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thieves that work faster than an Indy pit crew.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because that's where the biggest market is for stolen parts.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a a lot easier to sell parts from a beater Honda out of a garage without any questions than a $150,000 supercar that won't even get to the parking lot without attracting every eye in a quarter mile radius.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they can hunt down a Prius on foot.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I know, right? It's so easy to move a Ferrari or a Lambo.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Honda Accord=parts sold tomorrow.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I know, right? It's so easy to move a Ferrari or a Lambo.


So you're saying the remake of Gone in 60 Seconds isn't entirely accurate?
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My buddy's GMC tailgate was stolen a couple of months back.  Every time our friend group saw a mismatched tailgate we'd send him a pic and give him shiat.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I know, right? It's so easy to move a Ferrari or a Lambo.


I think it is easier to bury a stolen Ferrari than trying to move a stolen Ferrari.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are we slut shaming my Yugo?  She was a goddess!  Yes.  I know about all the other drivers.  She told me.  And the weekend she spent on the interstate.   But her getting on a trailer with 5 other cars and crossing state lines?  Lies!   Lies!

I miss that stick in the grease shifter.   The roar of her lifters.  How interior parts would just fall off randomly.  0 to 60 in 4.2 days
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The5thElement: NewportBarGuy: I know, right? It's so easy to move a Ferrari or a Lambo.

So you're saying the remake of Gone in 60 Seconds isn't entirely accurate?


No, no, no... Calitri really can make an awesome coffin.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least when we go EV there won't be cat converter theft to worry about.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: My buddy's GMC tailgate was stolen a couple of months back.  Every time our friend group saw a mismatched tailgate we'd send him a pic and give him shiat.


Pro-Tip: This is how to be a real friend. Learn from this.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
F*ck me the little turn signal actuator (a small metal piece) in my mom's car (which my brother fixed this weekend because he can weld well) goes for over $60 these days. That part spanned 20:years in model ranges. If people knew that they'd be ripping out steering columns in wrecking yards.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The catalytic converter used in 2004 through 2009 Prius models is particularly valuable, commanding $1,022 on average in scrap value

That's a lot more than I expected. Probably time to invest in better security for you Prius.
stancespice.comView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: My buddy's GMC tailgate was stolen a couple of months back.  Every time our friend group saw a mismatched tailgate we'd send him a pic and give him shiat.


Cheapest means of preventing that from happening.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The news had a report on the $1k per tail light from modern trucks are popular theft items these days. Some goon said they cost so much because there is a computer board in them to control the LEDs. Someone is making serious bank on these things.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Modest cars cause far less attention and are much easier to fence
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Years ago my sister had one of the easiest cars to steal a Neon and it got stolen twice. Both times probably by joyriders since it ended up in within ten miles of the house both times when they were done.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

groppet: Years ago my sister had one of the easiest cars to steal a Neon and it got stolen twice. Both times probably by joyriders since it ended up in within ten miles of the house both times when they were done.


"joyride" and "neon" in the same sentence... Well, I certainly never thought I'd see that.
 
farker99
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Prius + LoJack.

No worries.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: groppet: Years ago my sister had one of the easiest cars to steal a Neon and it got stolen twice. Both times probably by joyriders since it ended up in within ten miles of the house both times when they were done.

"joyride" and "neon" in the same sentence... Well, I certainly never thought I'd see that.


Yeah, that's a mildamusementride at best.  They probably realized their mistake, that's why they ditched the car so quickly.
 
btraz70
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My 1st car was a whore
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It seems like every day there's reports of catalytic converters stolen on the local police blotter.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I just read an article this morning that thieves are now targeting Chevy Malibus for the driver side airbag.  They typically take the whole steering wheel.  Which is then sold to someone who had their steering wheel stolen. And so on and so on...
 
mattgsx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My wife's Corsica was an absolute beater. We had replaced the head gasket twice, along with the ignition coils and heating core. It's death knell was the frame cracking when she hit a pothole. The same junkyard where we had pulled parts from other junked corsicas to keep it running picked it up, and not two weeks later I saw it parked at the junkyard when I went to drop off an old AC unit for recycling, bumper stickers and all. Turns out the flatbed operator was without a vehicle at the time so he welded the frame at the shop, paid the cash back to the junkyard, and continued driving it on a salvage title.
 
ongbok
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: My buddy's GMC tailgate was stolen a couple of months back.  Every time our friend group saw a mismatched tailgate we'd send him a pic and give him shiat.


When the Durango first came out people were stealing the spare tires from them. A replacement spare tire cost $800 at the dealership, but you could find one "used" for about $400.

A $50 after-market lock solved that problem
 
mike_d85
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The5thElement: NewportBarGuy: I know, right? It's so easy to move a Ferrari or a Lambo.

So you're saying the remake of Gone in 60 Seconds isn't entirely accurate?


No, clearly that was a metaphor for an artist's most ridiculous pipedream: a paid commission.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: My buddy's GMC tailgate was stolen a couple of months back.  Every time our friend group saw a mismatched tailgate we'd send him a pic and give him shiat.


You laugh now, but I believe those new GMC tailgate / autobot units cost around 3 grand for the option.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I just read an article this morning that thieves are now targeting Chevy Malibus for the driver side airbag.  They typically take the whole steering wheel.  Which is then sold to someone who had their steering wheel stolen. And so on and so on...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I know, right? It's so easy to move a Ferrari or a Lambo.


It's not easy to move parts from a car like that.   Look at Amazon, eBay, Craig's list for example.  Thousands and thousand of parts for for Honda Civics, both new and used.  Who is going to sift through all those listings to find their stolen wheels?  How many listings for OEM Ferrari wheels?  Another 'news' article written by the famous journo Capt. Bloody Obvious.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thieves in my area have been hitting every V-10 Ford they can find for the catalytic converters.
 
