 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Man threatens McDonald's employee with a BB gun over drive-thru wait. No word if the ice cream machine was working   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, Projectile, Gun, Ammunition, Arthur Walker, Plea, BB gun, Firearm, Air gun  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2021 at 11:20 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I miss John Candy.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Must be unhappy the dining room is also closed too. At Long John Silver's, they found enough volunteers to reopen their dining room.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How to tell if a McDonald's ice cream machine is working.
It's not.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From everything I've heard about fast food ice cream machines, he'd have been best off it it wasn't working.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Never bring a bb gun to a hot apple pie fight.
 
The Brains
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's a documentary about how Taylor and McDs corporate teamed up to graft the franchise owners, who often times don't even make 6 figures in a year despite all they've invested.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: Must be unhappy the dining room is also closed too. At Long John Silver's, they found enough volunteers to reopen their dining room.


The "dining room"? Do they have a sommelier?
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The defendant took exception to being told what to do

/notmysupervisor.jpg
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"NoBoDY wAnTs tO WOrk anYMorE."
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
entertainment.time.comView Full Size

He just wanted breakfast.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why did the McDonald's employee have a BB gun?
 
jimjays
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let me get his straight. A 45-yr-old man has a gig directing traffic in front of a McDonald's. To prove to passing traffic that he's a man of authority, he arms himself with a toy bb gun. And when the people at the McDonald's don't give him the satisfaction he thinks he merits--probably because they recognize him as the doofus in the street with a bb gun--he threatens them with the bb gun. Is that right?
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If the ice cream machine had been working, he would have used a slingshot.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Great. Now the line is even longer.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Funk Brothers: Must be unhappy the dining room is also closed too. At Long John Silver's, they found enough volunteers to reopen their dining room.

The "dining room"? Do they have a sommelier?


The recommended pairing for your popcorn shrimp is this fine bottle of Sutter Home that we've custom-carbonated in our soda stream.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jimjays: Let me get his straight. A 45-yr-old man has a gig directing traffic in front of a McDonald's. To prove to passing traffic that he's a man of authority, he arms himself with a toy bb gun. And when the people at the McDonald's don't give him the satisfaction he thinks he merits--probably because they recognize him as the doofus in the street with a bb gun--he threatens them with the bb gun. Is that right?


No
 
Pert
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From another, better article:

Walker, 45, who has three previous convictions, pleaded guilty, pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.

Recorder Ben Nolan QC sentenced him to 16 months suspended for two years with rehabilitation.

Lucky not to get jail time for this in the UK, but if he breaks the law in the next 2 years he can be jailed for 16 months and will probably serve 8.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought threatening people with a fake gun is still treated as brandishing/assault, why did the article keep repeating that it's a BB gun?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Guilty as charged.   Messed up the assembly of a McDonald's ice cream machine.  Was 2 hours into it.  And it started spitting up cleaning solution all over the floor.  Screwed up the hose connections.

A random McDonalds in a random Midwest town.  Summer job 1992 or 1993.

No soft serve ice cream for you.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I thought threatening people with a fake gun is still treated as brandishing/assault, why did the article keep repeating that it's a BB gun?


this happened in England. I don't think most people are allowed to have real pistols in there, So if it had been a deadly weapon he would've been breaking a number of laws. The article was probably trying to point out that it was only a BB gun so he got probation. They may not have brandishing laws over there. Maybe they'll put him in the Tower for a few years.
 
yms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jimjays: Let me get his straight. A 45-yr-old man has a gig directing traffic in front of a McDonald's. To prove to passing traffic that he's a man of authority, he arms himself with a toy bb gun. And when the people at the McDonald's don't give him the satisfaction he thinks he merits--probably because they recognize him as the doofus in the street with a bb gun--he threatens them with the bb gun. Is that right?


They need someone to exercise a degree of control and common sense at that branch of Maccy Ds occasionally as traffic congestion at the drive thru is a farking pain in the arse for motorists. Is a busy retail park and gets snarled up quickly.
The guy is clearly a  complete bellend with a small penis. Local to me so know it very well (the drive thru not his penis).
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: [entertainment.time.com image 600x400]
He just wanted breakfast.


"Sorry, sir, but Pym Particles are available only at Breakfast Time."
 
pacified
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
McDonald's sucks.
 
Juc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: this happened in England. I don't think most people are allowed to have real pistols in there, So if it had been a deadly weapon he would've been breaking a number of laws. The article was probably trying to point out that it was only a BB gun so he got probation. They may not have brandishing laws over there. Maybe they'll put him in the Tower for a few years.


They're also not allowed to just carry around the BB gun typically, it's only allowed in public if it's in transit.
It does seem a little extreme, BB guns are at worst a nuisance, unless you're a squirrel I guess.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The defendant was in his car in a queue of traffic and he decided to leave the queue"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.