(The Daily Beast)   This isn't Star Trek. You can't reverse the vaccine polarity. But one scammer has a great gig going selling bs to the rubes   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
26
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"A few months ago, a channel popped up in the anti-vaccine recesses of the fringe-friendly social media platformTelegram and began extolling the virtues of the 'Niatonin Protocol,' a daily regimen of high doses of niacin, butyric acid, and a few other supplements. (The exact cocktail is situational and ever-shifting.)"

Pffff. As I said the last time this came up, if you really want to purge that stuff out of you (and I mean purge,) you need a ghost pepper Sriracha enema. Accept no substitutes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "A few months ago, a channel popped up in the anti-vaccine recesses of the fringe-friendly social media platformTelegram and began extolling the virtues of the 'Niatonin Protocol,' a daily regimen of high doses of niacin, butyric acid, and a few other supplements. (The exact cocktail is situational and ever-shifting.)"

Pffff. As I said the last time this came up, if you really want to purge that stuff out of you (and I mean purge,) you need a ghost pepper Sriracha enema. Accept no substitutes.

[Fark user image image 344x512]


And it burns, burns, burns. The ring of fire. The ring of fire. 🔥
 
neongoats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So typical right wingers then. "I'm not spreading the plague around enough and killing enough people in my daily life, I wish I could get more people killed with my own selfishness"

Just part of why it's against my beliefs to talk to or about a right winger as if it's capable of acting like a person.
 
brilett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's charging way too many quatloos for this treatment.
 
wage0048
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

neongoats: Just part of why it's against my beliefs to talk to or about a right winger as if it's capable of acting like a person.


Yep.  I wouldn't piss on the average Republican if they were on fire.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
butyric acid

Butyric acid is the GOAT.
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good.

If people believe that they can get it out afterwards, and that is what makes decide to get it, then butt-chug all the supplements you feel you need.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bottom-dragger [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
butyric acid   !!???

experienced this stuff in school. text book definition is that it smells like rancid butter. no it doesn't. it smells like the worst example of puke. it will cause spontaneous sympathetic vomiting.

prof used it to show diffusion of molecules through the air. cleared an entire floor.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whatever they're charging, I can provide the same service for half the price and conveniently through email.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't care if someone is scamming magats.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Whatever they're charging, I can provide the same service for half the price and conveniently through email.


You're clearly new to this scam.

I'll provide it at twice the price, throw in the super secret miracle cure they don't want you to know about, and as an added bonus, include 6 months of food pellets
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some of these people are going to permanently damage their health by these bullshiat "protocols"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MBooda: butyric acid

Butyric acid is the GOAT.


Isn't that the shiat they put in chocolate in the US that gives it its awful taste?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But what if you could convince COVID that it's an ancient, super intelligent being that lost it's way?

With my Covid communicator, you can detect Covid and convince it to leave you and wander the universe gaining knowledge.

Iraq/Golf/MineDetector.jpg
On sale Now!   Order Two so someone else won't get One
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bottom-dragger: butyric acid   !!???

experienced this stuff in school. text book definition is that it smells like rancid butter. no it doesn't. it smells like the worst example of puke. it will cause spontaneous sympathetic vomiting.

prof used it to show diffusion of molecules through the air. cleared an entire floor.


It's what's in Hershey bars. Makes them taste like you just threw up in your mouth.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whatever. Cool. Hopefully it's deadly.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now THAT is funny.  I mean...  people are actually spending real money on that crap, and CONSUMING it.  AND think that the crap the guy selling it is saying is TRUE.

The new breed of GQP is a cult.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's tough to feel bad for people this gullible, so I don't.

"I think the jabs are in a way kind of seamlessly trying to get the nanotech to be, you know, embedded within these receptors... to remote sap our energy for harvest."

Holy shiat this guy is out there.

"Niatonin Protocol," a daily regimen of high doses of niacin, butyric acid, and a few other supplements.

Wait that sounds like he just ripped off the Scientology "Purification Rundown", he's just missing the sauna.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ukexpat: MBooda: butyric acid

Butyric acid is the GOAT.

Isn't that the shiat they put in chocolate in the US that gives it its awful taste?


Butyric acid is just rancid butter.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If it tricks fools into getting vaccinated, I don't particularly care if they think they can "reverse" it later.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah, so they get the real vaccine and real card, and just "undo" it after the fact. shiat, if it gets them to vaccinate, shouldn't we just let them run with it?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I stand in awe of his amazing grifting powers. That is inspired.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good luck with that.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Penis enlargement 'natural supplements" is a thing that earns people millions every month.

The one main takeaway for me since since covid started is almost half of the people in this world are too farking stupid to be allowed to breed and it is starting to bother me that we are wasting global resources keeping them around.
 
