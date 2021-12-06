 Skip to content
 
(WGNTV Chicago)   2 in 3 people say one relative is a Farker
15
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
2 in 3 say one relative always drinks too much at holiday gatherings

HAVE YOU MET MY FAMILY????
You have to drink a lot to be around them.
I grew up with the n-word being thrown around at every holiday gathering.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One relative is a virgin?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What an odd stock photo.
 
patrick767
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought TFA would be about God killing kittens.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, most families are complaining about that one relative who doesn't drink at all, and just sits there quietly judging everyone for having a good time.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nobody in my family really drinks. My dad was in a beer mood in the summer so my mom went to get him some Coors. She bought six single cans because she didn't know you could buy beer in six packs.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This article makes me wonder: Is there some conservative who complains that their uncle gets drunk and rants that trans women should be able to use whatever bathroom they choose and that racial equality needs constant effort on the part of all peoples?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Operational definition of, "too much," please? An effective amount of alcohol to intoxicate as it is created to do? House burning, pants shiatting, falling through shower curtain while giving an inlaw drunken head?
 
R2112
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't have any siblings, so I have to play "drunk uncle" for my cousin's kids. It's a tough job, to be sure, but the pay is worth it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This will be the first holiday where there's no annoying drunk uncle. Yup, just me and my nieces and nephews and a bottle of Johnny Walker.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
mtv.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well I guess I am the drinker in the family. It's been years since I've done anything real embarrassing. But at least I can say I have never pissed mine nor anyone else's pants.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lifeless
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This country has a ton of insecure losers.  It's not news, it's Fark.
 
