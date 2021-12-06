 Skip to content
 
(New Zealand Herald)   Those silly Kiwis are reporting that South African hospitals are filled with children exhibiting moderate to severe coronavirus symptoms. It's a good thing we know that Omicron is the mildest mild to ever mild or we would be mildly farked   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The very young children have an immature immune system and they are also not vaccinated, so they are more at risk."

It's mild if you are vaccinated. if you are not vaccinated then it's not so mild.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Kiwis?"

"Forget it, he's rolling."
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mild to the vaccinated when it breaks through.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's this about Chinese Gooseberries?
 
August11
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm surprised these mutations didn't target children earlier. I'm no GED in virology, but I suspect ease of transmission among children is the goal of every ambitious virus. Because children are natural disease catapults.
 
T-Boy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Another small slice of information. Worth our attention and study but the full picture of this new strain isn't yet known.

We are fortunate when these strains first appear elsewhere, giving us an observer's advantage at the startup.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  

August11: I'm surprised these mutations didn't target children earlier. I'm no GED in virology, but I suspect ease of transmission among children is the goal of every ambitious virus. Because children are natural disease catapults.


It's more effective if the children can drive and gather in large groups.

