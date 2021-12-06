 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   US embassy in Tokyo would like to remind everybody that racial profiling by police forces is absolutely not okay...if caucasians are the target   (thehill.com) divider line
15
    More: Ironic, Japan, U.S. Embassy, foreign tourists, Immigration to the United States, U.S. citizens, Japanese police, reports of foreigners, Racial profiling  
•       •       •

635 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2021 at 8:20 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
goodncold
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
LOL....I think the irony meter just broke.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People think Americans are racist, meanwhile in Japan, they're like: "Hold my beer and watch this"
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: People think Americans are racist, meanwhile in Japan, they're like: "Hold my beer and watch this"


You get the same reaction if you end up in India, China, etc.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: People think Americans are racist, meanwhile in Japan, they're like: "Hold my beer and watch this"


And then  America shoots Japan, in self defense of course.

Sorry for the joke. Sorry (Canadian here. Sorry)
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: People think Americans are racist, meanwhile in Japan, they're like: "Hold my beer and watch this"


No they aren't. It's hold my sake, and don't watch this. I'll tell you about it afterward.

Japan is all of America's best racism traits, minus the need to let everyone know how good of a job they are doing at being shiatbags. They know how the internet works much better than the Karens and Chads posting on facebook and being suprised about the bad reaction.

My favorite part of COVID was japan t.v. trying to convince people that the spread of covid won't work in japan because the language is so soft spoken and exhales so little air. And that rude Gaijin speak made a kleenex move with a sample size of one word. Such science, much proof, clap.
 
cefm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Of the various types of racism present in Japan, anti-white is barely even on the radar. Try being black, brown, or any other non-Japanese nationality other than US or English speaking white, and you'll find out.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Japan closed its borders to foreigners amid concerns surrounding the omicron variant. "

Good. BUILD THAT WALL
 
Lifeless
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Two basic rules in play here:

1. Don't do anything to offend Money.
2. Money is white and speaks English.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you get arrested in Japan, even for something very minor, you're farked.

They don't do bail.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cefm: Of the various types of racism present in Japan, anti-white is barely even on the radar. Try being black, brown, or any other non-Japanese nationality other than US or English speaking white, and you'll find out.


I tried that once last Halloween and I never heard the end of it.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cefm: Try being black, brown, or any other non-Japanese nationality other than US or English speaking white, and you'll find out.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Strangely, the Japanese have fully embraced the American Chicano lowrider and cholo lifestyle. Including the talk, the food, clothing, the slang and even practicing Catholicism with imagery of the Virgin Mary. They have been exporting classic cars/bombs from the US for years now. They're serious about it.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hang on, white people are experiencing racism?!? Well now, at long last, I am outraged!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still mad that we dropped the Sun on them.  Twice.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: If you get arrested in Japan, even for something very minor, you're farked.

They don't do bail.


For non-residents that is.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But I thought that if had nothing to hide...you had nothing to fear...
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.