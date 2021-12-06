 Skip to content
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is not a lot of difference between this and Dominionist marriages in the US.

See: Duggars.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Mrs. Fool's family in Mexico when they say "Vamos matar una vaca!" (We're going to kill a cow) they mean they are going to have a really big party.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the buyer get a refund?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: In Mrs. Fool's family in Mexico when they say "Vamos matar una vaca!" (We're going to kill a cow) they mean they are going to have a really big party.


I kill kittens, not cows.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always nice to find out my previous "faith in humanity restored" moment from some previous time when I tought, "maybe life isn't just an avalanche of shiat until we die", gets to be thrown in the trashbin.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: Did the buyer get a refund?


They better have. When I purchase a child bride I damn well expect a child bride or my money back.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: There is not a lot of difference between this and Dominionist marriages in the US.

See: Duggars.


Eh, these arrangements have been around for millennia.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So weddings are really cheap in Mexico.... Good to know.

Seriously, though, this entire situation is messed up.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: Did the buyer get a refund?


*store credit
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even though it was illegal, the local cops still arrested her and were going to imprison her for the cost of the arranged wedding.

Good that she was released, but damn who knows how many others didn't get the chance.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erma Gerdd: Rattrap007: Did the buyer get a refund?

*store credit


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: desertfool: In Mrs. Fool's family in Mexico when they say "Vamos matar una vaca!" (We're going to kill a cow) they mean they are going to have a really big party.

I kill kittens, not cows.


Vegan masturbator isn't a half bad band name.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Even though it was illegal, the local "cops" still arrested her and were going to imprison her for the cost of the arranged wedding.

Good that she was released, but damn who knows how many others didn't get the chance.


Local cops, it says in the article, aren't real cops. They just act like them. Imagine an Oathkeepers "police" force, answering to no one.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus. Poor kid, and shame that's still a thing that happens in the 21st century...
 
nursetim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Rattrap007: Did the buyer get a refund?

They better have. When I purchase a child bride I damn well expect a child bride or my money back.


Especially when you receive a bobcat instead.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Saddest thing in that article is the dude who sold his 10 year old daughter for a single bottle  of booze.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: Rattrap007: Did the buyer get a refund?

*store credit


You're actually kinda right...
FTA - "I thought it was my older sister who was going to get married. NOT ME!'
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: namegoeshere: There is not a lot of difference between this and Dominionist marriages in the US.

See: Duggars.

Eh, these arrangements have been around for millennia.


Tragic isn't it?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Salmon: desertfool: In Mrs. Fool's family in Mexico when they say "Vamos matar una vaca!" (We're going to kill a cow) they mean they are going to have a really big party.

I kill kittens, not cows.


do you invite family and friends to join in?

i'm usually available on sundays.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Salmon: desertfool: In Mrs. Fool's family in Mexico when they say "Vamos matar una vaca!" (We're going to kill a cow) they mean they are going to have a really big party.

I kill kittens, not cows.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Did the buyer get a refund?


You joke, but in all seriousness she's in jail until she either acquiesces to the marriage or pays the groom's family $2600.   She's 14.
 
frieque
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: There is not a lot of difference between this and Dominionist marriages in the US.

See: Duggars.


Yeah, some cult leaders in the US are probably taking careful notes from the article.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That is a really complicated problem with no easy set of answers.

Like: the family is really poor and desperately needed the money they sold the daughter into slavery (er, "marriage") for. The mother is a widow (the father having been murdered previously) so obviously in a rural indigenous community where women are already marginalized, a poor widow hasn't got many options.

Since the local cops are the ones who handle everything, clearly the Mexican government has written off the area (who cares about those poor Mixtec Indios anyway? We have governmenting to do!) and they are still locked into old lifeways where men are on top, the money is on top, and poor young girls are at the whims of everyone else.

And it's easy for the President or whoever to swing by once in a while and furrow his brow and say "Yes, we need to address these problems while accepting the indigenous values as unique and special to them."

Indeed, how do you say to the local indigenous population, "THIS is acceptable but THAT is not" without sounding like the colonial power that you are? America isn't the only country dealing with these issues.
 
smokewon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I applaud you farkers' intelligence and awareness on a wide variety of issues but sometimes I wish I wouldn't look it up for myself.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: "THIS is acceptable but THAT is not" without sounding like the colonial power that you are? America isn't the only country dealing with these issues.


You stop worrying about sounding like a colonial power.  You either stand for something or don't stand for anything at all.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Rattrap007: Did the buyer get a refund?

They better have. When I purchase a child bride I damn well expect a child bride or my money back.


We're out of 14 year olds. Would you take two 7 year olds instead?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I knew some of our neighbors to the south were into the animal sacrifice thing. I thought they mostly did goats and chickens, not cows. I didn't know they did the child bride thing for dowries either.
 
petec
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: Rattrap007: Did the buyer get a refund?

*store credit


maybe they can get a discount on the older sister
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can you believe how Muslims treat women in the Middle  East?

Oh right pretty much like Christians do in North America
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: There is not a lot of difference between this and Dominionist marriages in the US.

See: Duggars.


Difference is; here if the 14 year old girl runs away from the arranged marriage, she's not going to get arrested.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Jesus. Poor kid, and shame that's still a thing that happens in the 21st century...


Apparently their President doesn't seem to have a problem with it

https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/chil​d​rens-rights-group-condemns-disregard-f​or-child-bride-sales/
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
U.S. shouldn't point and laugh. We're only a couple steps ahead of this and devolving quickly.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Ho la, mee yamo Matt
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
it's just a little airborne, it's still good, it's still good
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Subtonic: Rattrap007: Did the buyer get a refund?

They better have. When I purchase a child bride I damn well expect a child bride or my money back.

We're out of 14 year olds. Would you take two 7 year olds instead?


This is the last time I shop at Sam's Club.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Rattrap007: Did the buyer get a refund?

You joke, but in all seriousness she's in jail until she either acquiesces to the marriage or pays the groom's family $2600.   She's 14.


She's out of jail and in protective custody.  According to the article, when the real police found out, they went in and helped.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: namegoeshere: There is not a lot of difference between this and Dominionist marriages in the US.

See: Duggars.

Eh, these arrangements have been around for millennia.


And need a permanent and sole home in history.
 
wage0048
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's f*cked up.  Anyone who would sell their child into slavery/marriage (and anyone who would buy such a slave/wife) deserves to be executed by the most painful method imaginable.

Anyone who would stand by and allow it to happen deserves a savage (but not lethal) beating.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This sounds like some shiat Iran would do.  Maybe India. I thought you were better than this Mexico.
 
padraig
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Once a girl is bought, she is "treated as an object" by the family that paid for them, Barrera said. "She has to work, she has to cook the food, she has to do the cleaning, she has to go to the fields, and if she gets to work as an agricultural laborer, the money is not going to be paid to her, but to her father-in-law," Barrera said.

Yep, she was sold as a lave.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, I expect a certain person to come in here to defend this practice. Not naming names....

😁 🙄 🤫
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Well, I expect a certain person to come in here to defend this practice. Not naming names....

😁 🙄 🤫


Which one of the maybe dozen or so is this?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

padraig: Once a girl is bought, she is "treated as an object" by the family that paid for them, Barrera said. "She has to work, she has to cook the food, she has to do the cleaning, she has to go to the fields, and if she gets to work as an agricultural laborer, the money is not going to be paid to her, but to her father-in-law," Barrera said.

Yep, she was sold as a lave.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Poor girl
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tell me more about these noble savages
 
LaChanz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: LaChanz: Well, I expect a certain person to come in here to defend this practice. Not naming names....

😁 🙄 🤫

Which one of the maybe dozen or so is this?


The emojis are a clue but I can't really say or be subject to a forced vacation.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: There is not a lot of difference between this and Dominionist marriages in the US.

See: Duggars.


Done in one. This is monstrous, and the worst part of it is that the "hard labor and unwanted pregnancies" part is creeping back into U.S. nomenclature. The repeal of Roe v. Wade, the re-normalization of minors in work situations - it's farking evil, and yet we have folks in Congress right now referring to women as "earthen vessels" and assholes cheering them on.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Maybe India.


CSB: Not just in India but people from of that descent. I have a friend, born in Alabama, and is of Indian descent (yes, an Indian guy with a thick southern drawl). His family is wealthy. It seemed like every Friday that I saw him at the bar that he had a different woman on his arm. This went on for years until one Friday he had an Indian woman on his arm. This was a first as his thing was blondes. He introduced her as his fiancé. When she went to the bathroom, I asked when he met her. He replied "this afternoon". Arranged marriages are very common in Indian culture but she sure as hell wasn't 14 years old.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: And it's easy for the President or whoever to swing by once in a while and furrow his brow and say "Yes, we need to address these problems while accepting the indigenous values as unique and special to them."

Indeed, how do you say to the local indigenous population, "THIS is acceptable but THAT is not" without sounding like the colonial power that you are? America isn't the only country dealing with these issues.


Maybe indigenous cultures are just as screwed up as non-indigenous cultures.

It's turtles oppressors all the way down.
 
Pert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'The girl, who has been identified in the local press only as Anayeli "N,"'

Good morning, class. A certain... agitator-- For privacy's sake, let's call her Lisa S. No, that's too obvious. Uh, let's say L. Simpson...
 
