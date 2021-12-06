 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Yesterday in History: don't act like you remembered   (wfla.com) divider line
jaycharms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I'll admit not remembering, it would explain why the great cable programming AI had Close Encounters on HBO yesterday
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hush, and stop playing with your mashed potatoes.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It would be more supernatural if only the planes hadn't been found some time back.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Roky Erickson - Bermuda
Youtube uqYk-wXfVCA
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some squadrons take to anal probing better than others.
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In middle school we had to write short historical fiction stories, I based mine on this. I don't remember much about it, but I'm pretty sure it wasn't very good.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
TLDR: do not fly visually. Use your instruments. These days, they actually put lampshades on pilot trainees so they cannot look out the front.

/ seriously.

// The instructor is right next to them, unlampshaded.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Professor Science
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wait. All those those lamp-shaded hours where I thought I was the life of the party I was actually training to be a pilot? What the hell is even real anymore?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

It was a lot harder to do back then, on account of instruments not being nearly as efficient as they are today.

Turns out that the idea that the five planes flew off into the clear blue sky and mysteriously vanished was quite wrong. A documentary in the 90s, I believe, reviewed actual records of the day, and interviews taken at the time (rather than memories of what someone's uncle heard a pilot saying once), and discovered that the weather was very bad, with poor visibility and rain squalls. The pilots had not been fully trained on the onboard radar (that was indeed one purpose of the flight) and owing to the lack of satellite communications oddly enough, radio was patchy and unreliable at times in bad weather.

Based on the pilots' data and information given, the filmmakers came to the conclusion that what had happened was that the flight had become disoriented and begun to mistrust their instruments, and attempted to use dead reckoning to fly back to base; in so doing they overshot the base and were flying west over the land when they believed they were flying east over the ocean (hence the famous statement "the water looks strange").

Running low on fuel, they turned again and headed "west" (east) and crashed. The filmmakers charted their approximate course, peered down into the water at that location...and saw an airplane. Subsequent dives at that location found aircraft parts with partial serial numbers that matched those of the lost flight. At this late date it's unlikely the planes will ever be found, but that's probably the most likely story.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

You can't fool me with your logic.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's really weird how all the stories about the Bermuda Triangle more or less stopped shortly after the first weather satellites were launched and we could see where all the fricking hurricanes were in that part of the ocean.  I'm sure there is no connection between the two events.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I miss the pre internet era when it was hard to look up the mitigating factors and instead you had to rely on the sensational made up details

"A candle was still burning on the Mary Celeste!"
 
