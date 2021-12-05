 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Pope Francis visits Lesbos, wants to see more action and begs all of Europe to help   (npr.org) divider line
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rindred
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't we all, buddy.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But if we treat people decently then more might come, and really if they aren't willing to suffer years of misery and family separation for a chance at a better life where they really refugees in the first place?
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait until the Pope goes to Mount Olive.

/Popeye's gonna wreck that shiat
 
lefty248
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who cares what this cult leader says. He should put his money where his mouth is. Morally bankrupt con artist.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's correct. When the asylum seekers arrivals began increasing, I remember the Greek and Italian locals providing hospitality and compassion. After a number of years, fatigue began to set in. This EU wide issue needs an EU wide response.
 
