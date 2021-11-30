 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "Get well" card actually makes man's life significantly better after open heart surgery   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, Lottery, first glimpse of good luck, Alexander McLeish, Game, crossword lottery ticket, Scratchcard, first time McLeish, lottery ticket  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2021 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him. That should almost be enough to pay the bill.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till he finds out it's one of those prank scratch off cards
 
Madaynun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: Good for him. That should almost be enough to pay the bill.


this
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I bet the person who gifted him the card is pissed as all hell right now.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Winner winner low sodium dinner.
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Next week we will get a fallow up about the person who sent it claiming they deserve half the prize.
 
KB202
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
*given
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.