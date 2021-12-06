 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Autopsy says Colorado cult leader whose mummified and eyeless corpse was found in a room filled with flashing lights died of alcohol abuse, anorexia, and colloidal silver poisoning...basically "death of natural causes" as far as cults are concerned   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Dec 2021 at 5:45 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's been a while since I've been in such an intellectual and moral dilemma; whose word to trust, a cult leader or the Daily Mail...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
An eyeless Smurf zombie from McD's... I'm lovin it!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: It's been a while since I've been in such an intellectual and moral dilemma; whose word to trust, a cult leader or the Daily Mail...


Because it's the Daily Fail I no longer believe cults exist, but then there is the Daily Fail.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm just fascinated that these people who seem to be completely out of touch with reality are able to garner so many devoted followers.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Texas really needs to stop dumping its rejects in Colorado. We have enough of our own derp and don't need to import any more.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
19 Billion years old? ( per the article) I checked my Roman and Aztec calendars and question the math.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hehe deputy must have felt a bit like this.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To think, she started off teaching an esoteric form of yoga to young chimps.

Who saw it coming?
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm just fascinated that these people who seem to be completely out of touch with reality are able to garner so many devoted followers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

freakingmoron: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm just fascinated that these people who seem to be completely out of touch with reality are able to garner so many devoted followers.

[Fark user image image 425x638]


I'm getting an Arby's manager vibe off this one. It's the polo.

Only seriously jacked up guys should wear those. Says "make me wear a button down. IF YOU CAN!"
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: 19 Billion years old? ( per the article) I checked my Roman and Aztec calendars and question the math.


And yet, she was Jesus reincarnated and one of Trump's children. All you have to do is square infinity, then divide by zero. My math checks out just fine.
 
Pew
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Her supporters - who think she was 19 billion years old and was the reincarnation of Jesus, Joan of Arc, Marilyn Monroe and Cleopatra
...in that order.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.