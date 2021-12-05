 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Many, many days late, the National Baseball Hall of Fame is no longer a Buck short   (fox4kc.com) divider line
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
About damn time.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Hall of Fame is still late on Dick Allen.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
yup, way past due.   Waiting on Minnie Minoso now.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Joe  Buck?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pete Rose or get the fark out.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Read that wrong the first time...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: yup, way past due.   Waiting on Minnie Minoso now.



Minoso was voted in too.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The Hall of Fame is still late on Dick Allen.


Literally every baseball writer I follow on Twitter couldn't get over Allen missing the cut by 1 vote
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: yup, way past due.   Waiting on Minnie Minoso now.


He's in. Came out today, as part of a different election process.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Badmoodman: Stud Gerbil: yup, way past due.   Waiting on Minnie Minoso now.


Minoso was voted in too.


Dick Allen, a former AL MVP with the White Sox, fell short by one vote of election by the committee.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ less than a minute ago  

desertgeek: Badmoodman: The Hall of Fame is still late on Dick Allen.

Literally every baseball writer I follow on Twitter couldn't get over Allen missing the cut by 1 vote


Does that voting group ever see the people who "don't vote for anyone" some years to prove a point and would have been part of the short vote count?
 
EJ25T
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Badmoodman: The Hall of Fame is still late on Dick Allen.


His plaque better be him smoking and juggling.
 
