Protip: Don't brag about the fraud you are planning
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
**quietly cancels order for voting machine blueprints**
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't try to tell me what to do, commie lib!!!
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A criminal mastermind...
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't see the smile on my face but it's BIG!
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I brag about fraud so much that nobody can plausibly say they believed I was gonna do any fraud.

Someday, it'll be the perfect crime.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the search, Shabazz allegedly researched how to delete his email and his account on the foreign marketplace website. He also Googled, per the criminal complaint, "fake covid19 cards penalties."

lol too late....
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, since I'm presently at a furry convention, I should tell y'all about DeizelCoon. He tried to do the same thing after cons made vaccinations mandatory and he promptly got banned lol

 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow... this guy.  You read the whole thing and I almost feel sorry for him - you know like I would if he wasn't a complete piece of shiat.  Such a classic farkup of a smalltimer with the usual 'brilliant plan that will make me rich easy!'
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: So, since I'm presently at a furry convention, I should tell y'all about DeizelCoon. He tried to do the same thing after cons made vaccinations mandatory and he promptly got banned lol



Consequences?  In THEIR fur?  It's more likely than they thought
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But then how are people going to know how awesome I am?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does time for child porn and now this, all by the age of 23. The man is clearly going places one place, repeatedly.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when he gets out he'll still think Trump is president.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Always wait until after you commit your crimes to brag. That way the prosecutor has a lot more evidence with which to convict you.
 
akede
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And yet Epstein, who didn't kill himself, was free to diddle for decades despite some allegations.

How they choose what to investigate and "go all out" over is interesting.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Guys farked. Unlike the 01/06 ers
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks exactly like the guy one would buy a fake name somethingfrom.

Expression shows he already mentally spent the profits.


 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Looks exactly like the guy one would buy a fake name somethingfrom.

Expression shows he already mentally spent the profits.




Uhhh...no? If I were in a position to want to buy fraudulent stuff from another person, I'd prefer they didn't have a mugshot. Because they clearly aren't good at crime
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, you could downplay the fraud you're planning,
Or, OR, you could:


 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some people are wise. Some are...otherwise
 
