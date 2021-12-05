 Skip to content
(CNN)   Two local residents who went maskless at zoo test positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms, ask for privacy citing HIPPO regulations   (cnn.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sound like they spent a lot of time at the Ass exhibit.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those would be some VERY big masks, if someone made them.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A potpourri of zoonotic reservoirs are on the horizon!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Court records are public, but thanks for playing
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What prompts a zookeeper to test an animal for COVID?

"Hippo has the sniffles" doesn't really seem like enough.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: What prompts a zookeeper to test an animal for COVID?

"Hippo has the sniffles" doesn't really seem like enough.


You ever see a hippo sniffle?

It'll blow your hat off...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: What prompts a zookeeper to test an animal for COVID?

"Hippo has the sniffles" doesn't really seem like enough.

You ever see a hippo sniffle?

It'll blow your hat off...


You don't want to know what happens to the person standing at the other end
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Throw them in with the hippos. They'll learn what cranky actually means in their last moments.
 
