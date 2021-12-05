 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Covidiots attempt to murder entire elementary school   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
63
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA   "More than ever before, we need to count on people to make decisions that show care and concern for all."

Wanting is one thing, and getting's another
 
Jeff5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If a parent of a child at that school hoists a black flag and heads for their house I'll give them a ride...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Charge them with criminal negligence, and send in CPS to find out what OTHER aspects of their children's well-being they've been ignoring.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Corte Madera is what people think of when they talk about San Francisco.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.


You're actually stupid
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Okay. Well.  Time to start sending the parents of the diseased crouchfuit every bill for all those that catch it and for all the treatments for it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Please hit them with civil suits.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.

You're actually stupid


It has no feelings.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.


So it was only an attempted biological attack.
 
sforce
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

starsrift: Charge them with criminal negligence, and send in CPS to find out what OTHER aspects of their children's well-being they've been ignoring.


I'd be ok with attempted murder, but a quick search comes up with:

Cal. Health and Safety Code § 120290
Misdemeanor
Any person afflicted with any contagious, infectious, or communicable disease who willfully exposes him/herself to another person (and any person who willfully exposes another person afflicted with the disease to someone else) is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Maybe there's a better charge they can do since it is a disease that could result in death.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.


How many adults did those children give COVID-19 to?

How many others did those adults give COVID-19 to?

UH-OH
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was that the whole article? Where's the part about them getting charged and arrested?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CA has some islands famous for great white sharks.

have the terrorist family fed to the sharks.  Problem solved.

Don't want to be fed to sharks?  Don't be bio terrorists.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Normally I think Americans jumping to a lawsuit at the drop of a hat is a little over the top, but in this case, SUE THEIR ASSES (the parents) INTO THE STONE AGE.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sforce: starsrift: Charge them with criminal negligence, and send in CPS to find out what OTHER aspects of their children's well-being they've been ignoring.

I'd be ok with attempted murder, but a quick search comes up with:

Cal. Health and Safety Code § 120290
Misdemeanor
Any person afflicted with any contagious, infectious, or communicable disease who willfully exposes him/herself to another person (and any person who willfully exposes another person afflicted with the disease to someone else) is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Maybe there's a better charge they can do since it is a disease that could result in death.


Does this factor in that we are in a pandemic and the governor has emergency powers?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The kids (most likely) aren't going to die, but they took it home to their parents who might. And so the plague continues.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"More than ever before, we need to count on people to make decisions that show care and concern for all."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sforce: starsrift: Charge them with criminal negligence, and send in CPS to find out what OTHER aspects of their children's well-being they've been ignoring.

I'd be ok with attempted murder, but a quick search comes up with:

Cal. Health and Safety Code § 120290
Misdemeanor
Any person afflicted with any contagious, infectious, or communicable disease who willfully exposes him/herself to another person (and any person who willfully exposes another person afflicted with the disease to someone else) is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Maybe there's a better charge they can do since it is a disease that could result in death.


The families whose Thanksgivings were ruined could each take these plague rats to small claims court.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Notabunny: FTFA   "More than ever before, we need to count on people to make decisions that show care and concern for all."

Wanting is one thing, and getting's another


OK, Go to court...

/ And that could be the one moment that matters.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Was that the whole article? Where's the part about them getting charged and arrested?


There were no evil guns involved.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Since this is 'murica and all, another possibility is that the parents simply couldn't stay home without losing a job and rolled the dice.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope there's a class action and they get sued into bankruptcy.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sforce: starsrift: Charge them with criminal negligence, and send in CPS to find out what OTHER aspects of their children's well-being they've been ignoring.

I'd be ok with attempted murder, but a quick search comes up with:

Cal. Health and Safety Code § 120290
Misdemeanor
Any person afflicted with any contagious, infectious, or communicable disease who willfully exposes him/herself to another person (and any person who willfully exposes another person afflicted with the disease to someone else) is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Maybe there's a better charge they can do since it is a disease that could result in death.


Or, make sure the charges are for however many people are in that school - students, faculty, staff...  That could be 1000 counts.  And each day was a separate offense, so that's 5 days, for a total of maybe 5000 counts of that misdemeanor.  What's the fine?  What's the fine times 5000?
 
starsrift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sforce: starsrift: Charge them with criminal negligence, and send in CPS to find out what OTHER aspects of their children's well-being they've been ignoring.

I'd be ok with attempted murder, but a quick search comes up with:

Cal. Health and Safety Code § 120290
Misdemeanor
Any person afflicted with any contagious, infectious, or communicable disease who willfully exposes him/herself to another person (and any person who willfully exposes another person afflicted with the disease to someone else) is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Maybe there's a better charge they can do since it is a disease that could result in death.


No, that's perfect. Hit them with 75 of those misdemeanors, one for each of the people that had to quarantine, and fine 'em the thousand per.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lorelle: RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.

How many adults did those children give COVID-19 to?

How many others did those adults give COVID-19 to?

UH-OH


Hopefully none because the adults have had a year to get vaccinated.
 
janzee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.


WAIT! Let's not jump the gun or anything. We should at least wait until somebody dies. THEN do something.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.

You're actually stupid


The clowns pushing these fear mongering headlines are stupid.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stories like this are why I'm absolutely convinced America will have Covid cases forever.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Lorelle: RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.

How many adults did those children give COVID-19 to?

How many others did those adults give COVID-19 to?

UH-OH

Hopefully none because the adults have had a year to get vaccinated.


If you are 65 and have kids in school, that's rough. You've only had since April to get vaccinated, unless you assume every adult has underlying medical conditions that warranted earlier vaccination.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The fact that their identities are being protected when they did this deliberately is offensive to me.

The fact that respecting their privacy meant not notifying the school directly and giving these people the opportunity to be dangerous assholes is offensive to me.

Under normal circumstances, you do and should have a right to these things.  When the circumstances are "deliberately and knowingly engaging in activities that could spread a dangerous virus during a pandemic", those rights should not exist.

And while the kids will almost certainly (but not certainly) be fine, what about their parents, or grandparents, or any immune-compromised they may come into contact with?

These assholes should be legally liable for any and all COVID-related issues that can be traced back to this outbreak.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: RTOGUY: Lorelle: RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.

How many adults did those children give COVID-19 to?

How many others did those adults give COVID-19 to?

UH-OH

Hopefully none because the adults have had a year to get vaccinated.

If you are 65 and have kids in school, that's rough. You've only had since April to get vaccinated, unless you assume every adult has underlying medical conditions that warranted earlier vaccination.


Okay then they've had since April to get vaccinated and if you haven't bothered to get a vaccine yet that's on you.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ah, ain't California grand?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Okay. Well.  Time to start sending the parents of the diseased crouchfuit every bill for all those that catch it and for all the treatments for it.


Not enough.  Treat it as bio terror.  The health department told them to keep their infected kids home.  They defied that order and messed with the lives of every person in that school.  Enough of this happening and parents will be even more afraid to send kids to school.  This needs to be stopped now.  Defying these orders during a pandemic IS bio terrorism
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.

You're actually stupid


I have that account tagged as "Canadian right wing propagandist / liar".  Sorry.  We have them too.
 
Corvus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.


So it's like the same when your cousin gave you herpes.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spanarkelspinner: Stories like this are why I'm absolutely convinced America will have Covid cases forever.


We wouldn't if Newsome pulled his head out of his ass and just passed a legal mandate for vaccinations - you know, the base minimum he can do.

Ah, who am I kidding? Democrats don't want to end this either. Too much fundraising and politicking would go to waste.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
An infected crotchfruit intentionally sent into a public place where close contact can be reasonably expected should be considered a biological weapon no less than any other dispersal device.
 
Likwit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hate it when Farkers throw the word terrorism around willy-nilly, but how is this not terrorism? They intentionally tried to inflict harm on innocent people for political purposes. That they failed is beside the point. They tried.
 
Corvus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: We wouldn't if Newsome pulled his head out of his ass and just passed a legal mandate for vaccinations - you know, the base minimum he can do.


HE HAS,

Just because you have no clue what you talking about doesn't mean everyone else is wrong.
 
ng2810
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Hey Nurse!: RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.

You're actually stupid

The clowns pushing these fear mongering headlines are stupid.


Yah know despite the fact that children die by gun violence on the regular in this country, fear of dying from a painful and very preventable death is in fact, still a legitimate fear for sane and rational human beings - especially for elderly, sick and immunocompromised individuals who cannot get the vaccine and have to put their blind trust and faith that the people around them are doing the right thing to keep them safe.

Knowingly allowing a child who has a confirmed case of a deadly infectious disease to go on an infect others is not just shifty, it's criminal. The kid may not die from it, but they can easily spread it to someone who can.
 
Corvus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: spanarkelspinner: Stories like this are why I'm absolutely convinced America will have Covid cases forever.

We wouldn't if Newsome pulled his head out of his ass and just passed a legal mandate for vaccinations - you know, the base minimum he can do.

Ah, who am I kidding? Democrats don't want to end this either. Too much fundraising and politicking would go to waste.


He was the first in the nation to do so.

California Becomes First State in Nation to Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements for Schools

https://www.gov.ca.gov/2021/10/01/cal​i​fornia-becomes-first-state-in-nation-t​o-announce-covid-19-vaccine-requiremen​ts-for-schools/


It must be embarrassing to be you.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Corvus: RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.

So it's like the same when your cousin gave you herpes.


Herpes would have been worse since these kids are apparently all fine keep trying to make this nothing incident into something though.

I wonder why a kid with Covid was sent to school? In typical Fark fashion everyone seems to be trying make it some kind of malicious act but I'd bet it is something simpler and sadder like the parents couldn't afford to take the time off work.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.


So the virus is fake and libs are stupid. got it.

I have you farkied in gray for a reason.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Corvus: 137 Is An Excellent Time: We wouldn't if Newsome pulled his head out of his ass and just passed a legal mandate for vaccinations - you know, the base minimum he can do.

HE HAS,

Just because you have no clue what you talking about doesn't mean everyone else is wrong.


Really? Show me.

A universal vaccine mandate for everyone in the state. Go.

Oh? You mean he only did the schools? Jesus Christ man. Are you farking serious with your complete and utter nonsense?

You're as bollocks filled as the GOP.

Newsome has the power to enact a universal vaccine mandate with civil and criminal penalties. Seriously. Today.

Why hasn't the Democratic legislature and Democratic governor done this?

Farking asswipes.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Please hit them with civil suits.


And shovels.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Corvus: 137 Is An Excellent Time: spanarkelspinner: Stories like this are why I'm absolutely convinced America will have Covid cases forever.

We wouldn't if Newsome pulled his head out of his ass and just passed a legal mandate for vaccinations - you know, the base minimum he can do.

Ah, who am I kidding? Democrats don't want to end this either. Too much fundraising and politicking would go to waste.

He was the first in the nation to do so.

California Becomes First State in Nation to Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements for Schools

https://www.gov.ca.gov/2021/10/01/cali​fornia-becomes-first-state-in-nation-t​o-announce-covid-19-vaccine-requiremen​ts-for-schools/


It must be embarrassing to be you.


When did schools mean everyone in the state? Please. Enlighten us with your equivocal nonsense.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Hey Nurse!: RTOGUY: HOLY shiat!!! How many people died?!

None of the other children who tested positive were hospitalized or had significant symptoms, officials said.

Oh.

You're actually stupid

I have that account tagged as "Canadian right wing propagandist / liar".  Sorry.  We have them too.


And I don't care enough about you to tag your account anything at all.
 
