Evangelical scam artist Robin Bullock: The vaccine will steal your soul
46
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess he's not happy with 23 & me either.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe once enough of his followers die they'll start to realize that he's just a lying grifter.
Probably not though.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Interesting.

Whenever people recognized that things like the Biblical creation story or declarations that the earth sat on pillars were wrong, it didn't take long for apologists to pop up and say "Well, it's a metaphor for evolution" or "it's poetic."

And now, they're deliberately conflating "souls" with "genes*."

Interesting.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Evangelicals stealing money still okay
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How do they trade those souls? Is it a new thing on Wall Street? ETS or something?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't steal something your religion already stole from you.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So genetic companies are more powerful than god?

You need a more powerful god!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For $19.99 I will sell you a Soul Bag (TM). You can put your soul in the Soul Bag, ziploc it shut, and keep it in the freezer so it stays safe and fresh. And if your order in the next ten minutes I'll double your order!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: For $19.99 I will sell you a Soul Bag (TM). You can put your soul in the Soul Bag, ziploc it shut, and keep it in the freezer so it stays safe and fresh. And if your order in the next ten minutes I'll double your order!


🎶 He ain't no drag
Papa's got a brand new bag! 🎶
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone else feel the need to go shower after seeing and hearing this guy or is it just me? This guy is throwing out evil vibes like crazy. The way he dresses like a Las Vegas pimp and that hair of his...is this guy even real or did a hemorrhoid become sentient?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You assume I didn't sell my soul a long time ago.

Also my 5g and wifi coverage has never been better! I can download porn at 1050 Satanbits per second
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bible suggests stoning a false profit to death since he plays FAFO on both a the  human and the level of the divine.
 
Dirk Matter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on him! Already gave my soul away
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the god who strips every impurity, everything that made us...us so we can sing its praises for all of eternity cannot possibly separate out the vaccine? What a wimpy, weak god they have.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad my soul is non-fungible
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Yattering: Glad my soul is non-fungible


I just screenshotted your soul
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, you already sold your soul to Abecrombie and Fitch like 12 years ago. How's that credit card debt working out for you?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may be amusing from a certain angle but just don't give these mofos attention oxygen. It's the only way they can be killed
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Nah, you already sold your soul to Abecrombie and Fitch like 12 years ago. How's that credit card debt working out for you?


Very well, thanks.  They pay me to stay out of their stores.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a sane country, an obvious nut like this would get laughed off stage, but not here. We have to play defense against this kind of craziness 24/7/365.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fluffy_pope: [Fark user image image 325x492]


So I am guessing she had no vaccinations as a child?
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

groppet: fluffy_pope: [Fark user image image 325x492]

So I am guessing she had no vaccinations as a child?


I assume repairing the unit yourself voids the manufacturer's warranty.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Then he has nothing to worry about.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Deux Ex: The Biblical Years".
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Which is more important, a soul which no one can quantify, prove exists and is an ancient fairytale concept to feel spiritually closer to all that is or protecting yourself from a virus that will steal the breath that you need to keep on living in the real world?

I'll take the medical protection rated at 90-95% and risk my soul thank you
My answered prayers don't have half that percentage achievement. My soul doesn't have much pull.
Praying for a vaccine worked though now that I think about it,, maybe I sold my soul for the vaccine and that trickster devil added the curveball, you'll get your vaccine but a significant number of morans will refuse it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow.

I thought that grade of acid was banned in the 60s as too toxic for production.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If I want to put something in my body that it wasn't intended to live with, I'll go to Burger King and get a Whopper.

But I'm vaxxed and boosted because, you know, the virus is bad.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: groppet: fluffy_pope: [Fark user image image 325x492]

So I am guessing she had no vaccinations as a child?

I assume repairing the unit yourself voids the manufacturer's warranty.


God is... Apple?! That explains so much.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: [Fark user image image 325x492]


Anyone else here remember the Babylon 5 episode with the aliens, who had a sick kid but refused any incisions for religious reasons? Like their soul would escape leaving only a shell?

It somehow came to mind staring at that photo.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: How do they trade those souls? Is it a new thing on Wall Street? ETS or something?


They're backed by Alf pogs.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ah, man. I hate being soulless.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: How do they trade those souls? Is it a new thing on Wall Street? ETS or something?


NFT's
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: How do they trade those souls? Is it a new thing on Wall Street? ETS or something?


Souls are NFT
 
princhester
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is highly unfortunate that the wise people who follow this guys rantings may well die from Covid.  We are losing our best people.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Maybe once enough of his followers die they'll start to realize that he's just a lying grifter.
Probably not though.


No, because he'll just label those that die as unworthy or that their faith wasn't strong enough and it will just make those that remain more fanatical.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guy looks like a loser teen Chris Angel cosplayer
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What is this jackwad's stance on mirrors? Or cameras?
 
janzee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The illusion of soul derives from the intersection of the conscious and unconscious mind, where signals from the unconscious can be perceived as coming from outside the self. Both are emergent properties of a sufficiently complex neural network - that grey jello mold we keep in the bone bowl at the top of the spine.  You can no more sell, give away, or lose your soul than you can your brain itself.

Needless to say, that chucklehead is either a grifter or is running some seriously borked wetware.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

princhester: It is highly unfortunate that the wise people who follow this guys rantings may well die from Covid.  We are losing our best people.


IF they were wise, they WOULDN'T be following this jerk!
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Does anyone else feel the need to go shower after seeing and hearing this guy or is it just me? This guy is throwing out evil vibes like crazy. The way he dresses like a Las Vegas pimp and that hair of his...is this guy even real or did a hemorrhoid become sentient?


Seriously, he dresses like Billy Ray Cyrus after visiting a pickup artist convention. Evangelicals have never been fashion forward but c'mon...
 
princhester
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: princhester: It is highly unfortunate that the wise people who follow this guys rantings may well die from Covid.  We are losing our best people.

IF they were wise, they WOULDN'T be following this jerk!


Yah think?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Joke's on him, I sold my soul a long time ago!
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

princhester: OK So Amuse Me: princhester: It is highly unfortunate that the wise people who follow this guys rantings may well die from Covid.  We are losing our best people.

IF they were wise, they WOULDN'T be following this jerk!

Yah think?


Yeah, I do, I assumed you meant what you said. I'm not familiar with you so I took you at your word that you made a statement you believed in.
 
