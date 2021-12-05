 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   2018: Massive overtime abuse discovered at MTA. 2019: MTA spends $31m on time clocks. 2020: Yo, them new time clocks'll give us COVID cooties. 2021: Massive overtime abuse hidden more discreetly at MTA   (gothamist.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Metro-North Railroad, highest paid MTA employee, New York, Long Island Rail Road, Long Island, Inspector General, MTA's Office, New York City Subway  
Funk Brothers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And yet the Governor won't mandate vaccines for the MTA...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Have the federal government bail out the MTA.

Problem solved.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Obvious tag asleep at the controls?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For those not native to New York City, MTA is the Metro Transit Authority.  They make the trains go choo-choo.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: For those not native to New York City, MTA is the Metro Transit Authority.  They make the trains go choo-choo.


So they are part of the NYC government?  Why would they be fraudsters?  Pretty sure NYC is run by dems and not maga.  Or is NYC full maga now?

Make the heads of the MTA pay for the fraud out of pocket.  Make them suffer.  Make their pain public and harvest their organs if they don't have enough money.  Don't fraud the collective.  The message of pain and blood must be sent.  Otherwise other members of the collective might think they can profit off the collective.
 
powtard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Public transportation will spend a million dollars to save a dime.  Literally.  It'd just be cheaper to cut out all the contractors, fee collectors and monitors and just make it free.  Just pay for drivers, busses, mechanics and planners and leave it at that.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: foo monkey: For those not native to New York City, MTA is the Metro Transit Authority.  They make the trains go choo-choo.

So they are part of the NYC government?  Why would they be fraudsters?  Pretty sure NYC is run by dems and not maga.  Or is NYC full maga now?

Make the heads of the MTA pay for the fraud out of pocket.  Make them suffer.  Make their pain public and harvest their organs if they don't have enough money.  Don't fraud the collective.  The message of pain and blood must be sent.  Otherwise other members of the collective might think they can profit off the collective.


Blood for the transit god. Skulls for the Subway Throne.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm pretty much speechless. Every place I've worked, they make rules and you follow the rules or get fired. There is no "honor system" and there never has been. It's a job. I am not about to suggest any solution to this issue because it is obvious that that the system is corrupt from the top down.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This also raises an obvious question:

How the fark do you spend $31 million on time clocks? A good electronic timeclock is what, like 200 bucks? I get it's transit service, so they obviously need far more of them than an organization centered on a building or a few buildings does, but still... $31 million?
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's really easy to find and cut out overtime abuse.  Each employee has to track their hours against projects, and tasks on projects.

Assign hours to complete each task.   If someone is outside the assigned hours for what they clock, flag them.

Then, keep track of the hours over the long term.   Eventually patterns will emerge, your can... oh my God I get why employees are all quitting their farking jobs.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Listen, all of y'all, it's sabotage!

RIP MCA
 
Ihascandy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I'm pretty much speechless. Every place I've worked, they make rules and you follow the rules or get fired. There is no "honor system" and there never has been. It's a job. I am not about to suggest any solution to this issue because it is obvious that that the system is corrupt from the top down.


ya, as a govt. contractor, time card fraud is a huge deal, and will get you fired real quick.  it's one of the myriad of things i'm required to have to go through annual training for.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
JFC I've read so many things about COVID used as an excuse for covering money, and that's still in my podunk isolated county,
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

trerro: This also raises an obvious question:

How the fark do you spend $31 million on time clocks? A good electronic timeclock is what, like 200 bucks? I get it's transit service, so they obviously need far more of them than an organization centered on a building or a few buildings does, but still... $31 million?


Fraud.  Maga fraud.  The MTA is obviously a maga organization and should be shut down.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: RIP MCA


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: AmbassadorBooze: foo monkey: For those not native to New York City, MTA is the Metro Transit Authority.  They make the trains go choo-choo.

So they are part of the NYC government?  Why would they be fraudsters?  Pretty sure NYC is run by dems and not maga.  Or is NYC full maga now?

Make the heads of the MTA pay for the fraud out of pocket.  Make them suffer.  Make their pain public and harvest their organs if they don't have enough money.  Don't fraud the collective.  The message of pain and blood must be sent.  Otherwise other members of the collective might think they can profit off the collective.

Blood for the transit god. Skulls for the Subway Throne.


If the stairs down to the subway were made from skulls of fraudsters, I bet fraudsters would think twice before frauding the MTA.
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

powtard: Public transportation will spend a million dollars to save a dime.  Literally.  It'd just be cheaper to cut out all the contractors, fee collectors and monitors and just make it free.  Just pay for drivers, busses, mechanics and planners and leave it at that.


If it were free, how could the people in charge feel like they were in charge?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

trerro: This also raises an obvious question:

How the fark do you spend $31 million on time clocks? A good electronic timeclock is what, like 200 bucks? I get it's transit service, so they obviously need far more of them than an organization centered on a building or a few buildings does, but still... $31 million?


If they're anything like the time clocks I used working at a large university, it's not the devices themselves that are expensive, it's the underlying software system.  The device on the wall just handles the creation of an event (log in, log out, etc.), but it feeds directly into the HR system that allows for things like team-level managers to handle scheduling and such and also higher up people do handle the finance stuff (employee pay but also creation of budget reports etc.).  I don't know if a system on the scale of the MTA justfies $31M, but it's (probably) a huge interconnected IT system that touches on HR and finance.  It'll have problems as all IT things do, which in turn means you're paying for a service contract as well as the initial setup and training.
 
