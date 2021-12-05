 Skip to content
(CNN)   Man buys lottery ticket. LATER: Man forgets he bought lottery ticket, so he buys another one with identical numbers. HOLY FARK: Both tickets win   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
30
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am glad both tickets won, if only one won I would have questions.

Good for the guy hope he doesn't lose a ticket.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SCOTTY DOESN'T KNOW!!!!

/Scott Thomas was actually the name of the character in EuroTrip.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$50K a year for life.... or a $550K payout..... I'd take the $50/year....
 
walrusonion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The universe is a funny thing.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CasperImproved: $50K a year for life.... or a $550K payout..... I'd take the $50/year....


To get $50k/year in "safe" dividends on the stock market you'd need $3 million or so invested. Only a fool would go for the lump sum here.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: To get $50k/year in "safe" dividends on the stock market you'd need $3 million or so invested. Only a fool would go for the lump sum here.

To get $50k/year in "safe" dividends on the stock market you'd need $3 million or so invested. Only a fool would go for the lump sum here.


truth
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CasperImproved: $50K a year for life.... or a $550K payout..... I'd take the $50/year....


After taxes, more like 30-35K a year, so taking the 550K as a lump sum after taxes may be the way to go....but that's only if you save / invest the bulk of it. Most lottery winners don't.
 
Dr Spazy Pants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but the guy has already had one heart attack and from the looks of him he may only last a couple more years...So maybe taking the pay-out was the right choice. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CasperImproved: $50K a year for life.... or a $550K payout..... I'd take the $50/year....


I think he didn't get financial advice perhaps?

TFA said he choose 780K, but still. He could take a loan of 1000k, on someone betting that he'd live more than 20 years.

Just invest 25k a year, and enjoy the other 25k for spending money.

About that house?

There's a thing called, collateral. If you go down to the bank and tell them, I want a house, loan me the money. I have 50k a year as collateral, for the rest of my natural life. It'll be really, really, easy go get a loan.

Seriously, banks love that kinda shiat. So what if the housing market crashes, 50k a year for life.
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CasperImproved: $50K a year for life.... or a $550K payout..... I'd take the $50/year....


Is that $50k before taxes? So I'm assuming $25-35k/year. 
A solid raise in income but probably not enough to quit working for most middle class.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's now 240 times more likely to be murdered by a family member than before.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: I am glad both tickets won, if only one won I would have questions.

Good for the guy hope he doesn't lose a ticket.


The only this guy has lost so far is statistics.

Oh and... Ummm. Close enough. Suck it math nerds!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VaportrailFilms: CasperImproved: $50K a year for life.... or a $550K payout..... I'd take the $50/year....

Is that $50k before taxes? So I'm assuming $25-35k/year. 
A solid raise in income but probably not enough to quit working for most middle class.


50% tax on 50k???

Where is that, Cuba?!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CasperImproved: $50K a year for life.... or a $550K payout..... I'd take the $50/year....


Hey instant money.

Buuuut no. Wtf man. The lump sum is a joke compared to the pay out unless you're expecting to die soon.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: I am glad both tickets won, if only one won I would have questions.

Good for the guy hope he doesn't lose a ticket.


SPOILERS

I think you may be one of those people who realize that winning witth the same number twice in the same draw is exactly as likely as winning with the number once.

Good for you. Let's hope the other people don't bother to read our posts. It'll make a nice nine day wonder for them.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
$50k per year means relatives friends EY. Harass you for life. Here once he throws it into the house etc he is good. Also who know how long he's got.

/seems like a smart lottery winner
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
TFA said he was a dump truck operator and wanted to invest in "his business." So, perhaps he owns and operates a dump truck. If his goal was to expand the business, like buy more trucks and hire employees, his potential earnings could easily offset $50k per year.

I wouldn't be so quick to write off what he did as making a bad decision. His goals are his goals, not yours. Small business owners think a bit differently than clock punchers. And $50k/yr would be a nice boost, but for a lot of people, it's not "retire young" money.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: $50K a year for life.... or a $550K payout..... I'd take the $50/year....


If your parents died early, and you think you might only have 5-10 years left, I could see taking both now

If you've got debts, I could see taking one of each.  You get the lump sum to deal with your debts, like paying off your house or maybe a down payment on a new house.... Then you have the annuity for the future.

The annuity also helps protect you against your family killing you hoping they're in your will if it's only 'for life'.  And the partial lump sum could give you the money to move to a gated community so they can't drop by randomly 

For most other situations, both as an annuity makes sense-- if you're not about flashy cars and such, it'll tide you over til you can collect social security, then you're pretty well set
 
tasteme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

walrusonion: The universe is a funny thing.


truthinsideofyou.orgView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x488]

SCOTTY DOESN'T KNOW!!!!

/Scott Thomas was actually the name of the character in EuroTrip.


If u are going go that far mentioning a farker... go all in:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: $50K a year for life.... or a $550K payout..... I'd take the $50/year....


* "For life" prizes are guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years.

What happens after 20 years is not mentioned! Whether it's a better deal depends on how the taxes work out, the inflation rate, your ability to invest the proceeds, and... err...

If you're the kind of guy who bets on the lottery, it probably doesn't matter, because you're going to throw it all away as soon as possible, probably on more lottery tickets.
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I am glad both tickets won, if only one won I would have questions.



Could have been a non-Euclidean lottery.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Petey4335: If u are going go that far mentioning a farker... go all in:

SCOTTY DOESN'T KNOW!!!!

/Scott Thomas was actually the name of the character in EuroTrip.

If u are going go that far mentioning a farker... go all in:

[Fark user image image 425x220]


Lulz.

/Damn I love that movie.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Lulz.

/Damn I love that movie.

SCOTTY DOESN'T KNOW!!!!

/Scott Thomas was actually the name of the character in EuroTrip.

If u are going go that far mentioning a farker... go all in:

[Fark user image image 425x220]

Lulz.

/Damn I love that movie.


I guess really should be a followup...
Fark user imageView Full Size


/maybe on should put it on in the background as I work tomorrow... its been a few years. Its a good laugh.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

walrusonion: The universe is a funny thing.


Yeah it is. I. One side inf the planet statistics seem meaningless on the other there is a starving children with a fly trying to burrow into the eyeball of that child.

It's getting dusty in here.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: To get $50k/year in "safe" dividends on the stock market you'd need $3 million or so invested. Only a fool would go for the lump sum here.

To get $50k/year in "safe" dividends on the stock market you'd need $3 million or so invested. Only a fool would go for the lump sum here.


We are talking about people that do not understand statistics here.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

VaportrailFilms: CasperImproved: $50K a year for life.... or a $550K payout..... I'd take the $50/year....

Is that $50k before taxes? So I'm assuming $25-35k/year. 
A solid raise in income but probably not enough to quit working for most middle class.


Easily covers rent for modest housing. No marriage and no cohabitation, while living in a spartan manner, Costa Rica or Thailand is less than twenty year away with a comfortable living.
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: walrusonion: The universe is a funny thing.

Yeah it is. I. One side inf the planet statistics seem meaningless on the other there is a starving children with a fly trying to burrow into the eyeball of that child.

Thankfully this heinous situation will be sorted shortly with the cunning and proper usage of pronouns that evoke zero aggression of any sort, belief, or some other word, to be determined at another time, that maybe doesn't exist or may exist in some other form at possibly another point in what some call time, justifying aggressive usage of words against those that seek to attack others with words or implied unacceptable aggression simply due to the existence of some word at some time in the past, current time, or empowering abusiveness of any other circumstance where blame should be focused on those that have zero capability to answer for crimes of their non-aborted genetic clumps of cells in which choice was criminally prohibited.

Imagine the greatness of the world where the Sumerians invented the coat hanger and toilet bowl.

Thankfully I live in a land with a flag and a proper elder that zero people would permit to file their taxes to save us and bring the deserved healing.we have been waiting for.

It's getting dusty in here.


WTF
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wonder how they'll try and get out of paying the 2nd prize.
One Entry Per Person Per Drawing!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trik: Wonder how they'll try and get out of paying the 2nd prize.
One Entry Per Person Per Drawing!


Well apparently he did figure out a way.

After taxes, he netted $551,851, the lottery said.
 
