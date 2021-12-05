 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   ♪ In this life, one thing counts/ In the bank, large amounts/ I'm afraid these don't grow on trees/ You've got to priate-a-porch or two... ♪   (abc7.com) divider line
22
    More: Facepalm, United States Postal Service, Countless pieces of mail, post office, small child, expected Amazon package, mail thieves, adult walking, office anytime  
•       •       •

530 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2021 at 8:20 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Teach Your Children (Official Music Video)
Youtube dQOaUnSmJr8
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Song worth watching for the video, too!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've been trying to find a way to monetize my toddler.
 
Shryke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I priate your... uh....mom's upper cuspid?

Yes. Priate that cuspid.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How does one priate a porch?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
vz.cnwimg.comView Full Size


This is Ludacrith
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shockingly shocking.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oy ho, oy ho, a priate's life fro me!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe don't leave things lying out on the front steps at all hours of the night?

At some point it becomes entrapment.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had to explain to my students (Japan esl) what a porch pirate is. Many of them couldn't believe it until I showed them videos. People here still reserve a table at the food court by putting their shopping (sometimes their cellphone or even handbag) on it and walking away, certain it will be there when they return.
 
tasteme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bought weed from that kid when he was a baby. Guess I should've seen it coming.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How long does it take before someone take your oackage? I had an Amazon box on my porch for 5 days now. I just want to get some comments on Next door when I post the video
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Depeche Mode - Everything Counts (Official Video)
Youtube 1t-gK-9EIq4
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kyuzokai: I had to explain to my students (Japan esl) what a porch pirate is. Many of them couldn't believe it until I showed them videos. People here still reserve a table at the food court by putting their shopping (sometimes their cellphone or even handbag) on it and walking away, certain it will be there when they return.


Careful, you're scratching the surface of an Unapproved concept.
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kyuzokai: I had to explain to my students (Japan esl) what a porch pirate is. Many of them couldn't believe it until I showed them videos. People here still reserve a table at the food court by putting their shopping (sometimes their cellphone or even handbag) on it and walking away, certain it will be there when they return.


but do the priate them?
 
Frederf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Maybe don't leave things lying out on the front steps at all hours of the night?

At some point it becomes entrapment.


Doesn't belong to you, not after an hour, not after a thousand. Leave property of others alone.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Frederf: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Maybe don't leave things lying out on the front steps at all hours of the night?

At some point it becomes entrapment.

Doesn't belong to you, not after an hour, not after a thousand. Leave property of others alone.


If it contains a corpse, it'll start to stink well before 1000 hours and the police might come and open it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In my neighborhood, the dogs that shoot bees keep that problem down...
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I blame the Prius.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.