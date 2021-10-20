 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   So. It's come to this   (nypost.com)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christmas morning, 2021.
The day the humans discovered some special of marine life had become amphibious, and organized.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Candygram.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good
We killed millions of them, time for some payback

100 sharks in 10's of thousands of square miles, big deal
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm.... they do that every year.  Just because that info now comes with a "shark tracker" graphic and is posted on the internet doesn't change the fact that they've been doing that for centuries.  They follow their food, most likely seals in this case.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: Candygram.


yahoofantasysports-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious Sharknado joke here.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Ummm.... they do that every year.  Just because that info now comes with a "shark tracker" graphic and is posted on the internet doesn't change the fact that they've been doing that for centuries.  They follow their food, most likely seals in this case.


Hush
You're going to ruin the ooga booga
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, and millions of years, not centuries
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Oh, and millions of years, not centuries


There was a break for a bit after humans killed off much of the seal population.  :-\
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
OMG, not again! We barely survived this a few days ago when it was green lighted the first time.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do you know why sharks swim in salt water?
Because pepper water makes them sneeze.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The NY Post is forcing the modmins to green crappy links?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We need to mass an army of Jets to counter them


boy, boy, crazy boy
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm almost positive this is a repeat, because I've seen it before and fark is the only website I read.
 
AirGee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Candygram.


Landshark - SNL
Youtube p_NS2H55dxI
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: The NY Post is forcing the modmins to green crappy links?


Crappy repeat links
 
EL EM
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Get back to us if they eat some surfers.
 
King Something
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
....which reminds me, I should go buy some cat food.
 
detonator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When do the Jets show up?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
therake.imgix.netView Full Size

We're gonna' need a bigger map
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Do you know why sharks swim in salt water?
Because pepper water makes them sneeze.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
100 sharks over hundreds of thousands of square miles?

/yaaaaawn
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Do you know why sharks swim in salt water?
Because pepper water makes them sneeze.


You'll never guess how you can test to see if sharks are in the water
Youtube ekERwIjsFLs
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They do this every year.

This year is a bit larger than usual.

This has been news since July.

And something like the third genre article in a week.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm almost positive this is a repeat, because I've seen it before and fark is the only website I read.


www.fark.com/comments/11958294/
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And then the murders began
 
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1) this is a repeat
2) they're always there - the abundance of sharks actually reflects positively on the health ecosystem
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: [Fark user image 425x570]


Cool.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xcott: [imgs.xkcd.com image 270x408]


How the fark is this not the Boobies? It's explicitly called for by the headline for crying out loud.

Damn, Fark, y'all slipping.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ok, fine. Ill sing it again.

Amassing Sharks! Do do dodo do.
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't worry, most of the sharks can't walk yet
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
New York Post huh?  For when actual bird cage liner is too complicated to comprehend.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Xcott: [imgs.xkcd.com image 270x408]


*shakes tiny first of impotent rage* ;)
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Ummm.... they do that every year.  Just because that info now comes with a "shark tracker" graphic and is posted on the internet doesn't change the fact that they've been doing that for centuries.  They follow their food, most likely seals in this case.


Yep. Conservation efforts and federal laws in the '70s helped seals rebound in massive numbers. The sharks follow.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​21/10/20/magazine/sharks-cape-cod.html​
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're being led by Dolphin Loki. He's burdened with glorious porpoise.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Even sharks are all about "eat the rich" now.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
animal color
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The New York Post is written by morons, for morons.
 
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
