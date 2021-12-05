 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Western nations shake their fists at Taliban being the Taliban   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Taliban, Afghanistan, Human rights, Amnesty International, International Security Assistance Force, former members of Afghanistan, reports of summary killings, serious human rights abuses  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The statement, which was released by 22 governments, including those of the U.S., the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, Germany and Ukraine, also called for quick and transparent investigations into reports of abductions.
"Those responsible must be held accountable," it said.

Ho-hum. Business as usual.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ain't nobody gonna do a damn thing.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
no1curr
 
Trik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't worry The Big Guy will get around to crying on national (world wide) TV again just as soon as he helps Hunter sell some more of his money laundering "art".
 
Trik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skybird659: The statement, which was released by 22 governments, including those of the U.S., the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, Germany and Ukraine, also called for quick and transparent investigations into reports of abductions.
"Those responsible must be held accountable," it said.

Ho-hum. Business as usual.


Did the UN send a stern letter?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What're we gonna do, invade them again?
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tali Mi banana. Maybe China can try their hand next at being an occupying enemy force for two decades.
 
focusthis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We should invade.

Did we hide the keys to everything in the tailpipe?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: What're we gonna do, invade them again?


I was hoping for more of a civil war with ISIS. Let them kill each other for a while.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wonder if they have any WMDs?
 
NEDM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Trik: Don't worry The Big Guy will get around to crying on national (world wide) TV again just as soon as he helps Hunter sell some more of his money laundering "art".


And if he decided to immediately reinvade over this, you would call him "Another Founder of the Forever War Warmonger!!!!!!" just like all Republican trash did until Afghanistan collapsed and all of a sudden the """anti-war""" GQP became pro-war again.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

focusthis: We should invade.

Did we hide the keys to everything in the tailpipe?


It's weird. Why do those weird chickenhawk Russian shills not come out and suggest it with Afghanistan?

Maybe it would be too obvious.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trik: Don't worry The Big Guy will get around to crying on national (world wide) TV again just as soon as he helps Hunter sell some more of his money laundering "art".


Well you certainly managed to type out some sentences

It's utter garbage, but kudos on the effort
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lsherm: scotchcrotch: What're we gonna do, invade them again?

I was hoping for more of a civil war with ISIS. Let them kill each other for a while.


They prefer genocide
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Trik: Don't worry The Big Guy will get around to crying on national (world wide) TV again just as soon as he helps Hunter sell some more of his money laundering "art".

Well you certainly managed to type out some sentences

It's utter garbage, but kudos on the effort


Prove it's not.

A person not known as an artist suddenly selling 'art' for ridiculous prices.
Yeah, nothing going on here...
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Ain't nobody gonna do a damn thing.


Well not with all that free battle gear we handed over to them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know what would really get them Taliban?  If all the money in the accounts the US froze were redistributed.  You could finance some college for chicks and hand out cash to normies.

Them Taliban would be like "Allah!".
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hereby declare you are condemned!
If you do it again just 17 more times, we're really going to get mad. Don't make us write a strongly worded letter
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trik: pastramithemosterotic: Trik: Don't worry The Big Guy will get around to crying on national (world wide) TV again just as soon as he helps Hunter sell some more of his money laundering "art".

Well you certainly managed to type out some sentences

It's utter garbage, but kudos on the effort

Prove it's not.

A person not known as an artist suddenly selling 'art' for ridiculous prices.
Yeah, nothing going on here...


This article is about the Taliban

Also, this is an Arby's, sir
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I bet the former security forces are happy with their decision not to fight back.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Ain't nobody gonna do a damn thing.


Correct. This is Islam and this is the way it has been throughout history.
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Trik: pastramithemosterotic: Trik: Don't worry The Big Guy will get around to crying on national (world wide) TV again just as soon as he helps Hunter sell some more of his money laundering "art".

Well you certainly managed to type out some sentences

It's utter garbage, but kudos on the effort

Prove it's not.

A person not known as an artist suddenly selling 'art' for ridiculous prices.
Yeah, nothing going on here...

This article is about the Taliban

Also, this is an Arby's, sir


And biden's response will be to cry again.
Or finding another way to capitulate to them.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Claude Ballse: Ain't nobody gonna do a damn thing.

Well not with all that free battle gear we handed over to them.


Donate it to B'nai B'rith and planting trees in Israel.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trik: pastramithemosterotic: Trik: pastramithemosterotic: Trik: Don't worry The Big Guy will get around to crying on national (world wide) TV again just as soon as he helps Hunter sell some more of his money laundering "art".

Well you certainly managed to type out some sentences

It's utter garbage, but kudos on the effort

Prove it's not.

A person not known as an artist suddenly selling 'art' for ridiculous prices.
Yeah, nothing going on here...

This article is about the Taliban

Also, this is an Arby's, sir

And biden's response will be to cry again.
Or finding another way to capitulate to them.


Wow you're boring

Welcome to ignore, clown
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm interested to understand in what part between Trump's terrible plan and Biden's brilliant execution of the bad plan the avoidance of a humanitarian disaster was considered. Is letting millions of people starve to death part of the terrible plan too, but we should praise Biden for his resolve in letting it happen?

Such confusing double think from the brain trust.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trik: pastramithemosterotic: Trik: Don't worry The Big Guy will get around to crying on national (world wide) TV again just as soon as he helps Hunter sell some more of his money laundering "art".

Well you certainly managed to type out some sentences

It's utter garbage, but kudos on the effort

Prove it's not.

A person not known as an artist suddenly selling 'art' for ridiculous prices.
Yeah, nothing going on here...


This has what to do with Taliban?

Do you have something about emails or Benghazi queued up as well?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You know what would really get them Taliban?  If all the money in the accounts the US froze were redistributed.  You could finance some college for chicks and hand out cash to normies.

Them Taliban would be like "Allah!".


There are almost no normies in Afghanistan
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Trik: And biden's response will be to cry again.
Or finding another way to capitulate to them.


Who capitulated?
Fark user imageView Full Size
Hrrrrm?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, if you let a country get taken over by chimps and the chimps start biting off faces, you don't blame the chimps.
 
akallen404
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As compared to the repeated summary killings of Taliban members by the US military.

Twenty years later, it's nice to see Operation  Irony is still going strong.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Ain't nobody gonna do a damn thing.


Over 100,000 Afghans have been evacuated from Afghanistan and there's ongoing negotiations with the Taliban over humanitarian aide and access to financial markets in exchange for moderating their behavior.

Yeah people will die, people will die unjustly, but people are trying to do things
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: Trik: And biden's response will be to cry again.
Or finding another way to capitulate to them.

Who capitulated?
[Fark user image image 738x1324]Hrrrrm?
[Fark user image image 850x710]


To be fair...

Afghanistan isn't at war with anyone, so it's kinda a step towards peace in the Middle East.

To be sane, OOPS
 
