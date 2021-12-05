 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   A look back at two years of Covid-19   (axios.com) divider line
52
    More: Followup, World population, Early July, Vaccination, Demography, Pandemic, big picture, Europe, Population  
•       •       •

1188 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2021 at 7:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A look back? I'm pretty sure it's fresh in all of our minds.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In 10 years those left standing will remember these as the good old days
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phase 1: What the hell is going on in China? Man, they are really scared.

Phase 2: Well crap, it's showing up in the US. Hope things turn out okay.

Phase 3: Oh god. New York and Seattle. Oh god.

Phase 4: We can get through this. It's just a year. Let's go, Team America.

Phase 5: Thank god, a vaccine is ready. Gimme that sh**!

Phase 6: What are these dumb motherf***ers thinking? Get your shot.

Phase 7: Well, you didn't learn and now delta is here. I hope you're happy.

Phase 8: Stop being stupid! People are dying!

Now we're stuck in a loop of 6-7-8 for the next few years. The cynical part of me says that Republicans won't treat it seriously until more people have died under Biden than under Orange Foolius. They need that talking point for a grasp at power. Once Biden is objectively worse than Trump (because total deaths can go down over time... or something), THEN the propaganda machine will find some new talking point showing a rebranded vaccine is actually super effective.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's to Omicron being the mild, ultra-contagious version that takes hold and becomes endemic.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been 2 years of the siege from the movie Ran.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hoax virus which most affects people who refuse to believe in science. That almost sounds like proof of a benevolent God.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been two years of getting a lot of airway management experience in.

I'm tired of dead people from being stupid with Covid-19
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I remember this!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: The hoax virus which most affects people who refuse to believe in science. That almost sounds like proof of a benevolent God.


Or...they're in a death cult.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two years on and my opinion of my fellow Americans is irrevocably soured. I will forever segment people into two groups - normies and plague rats. Whatever general misanthropy I may have had before is now a very visceral feeling when out in public, which is a bit worrisome.

Maybe this will fade with time, but at this point I don't particularly care if 30% of my fellow countrymen drop dead tomorrow.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Two years on and my opinion of my fellow Americans is irrevocably soured. I will forever segment people into two groups - normies and plague rats. Whatever general misanthropy I may have had before is now a very visceral feeling when out in public, which is a bit worrisome.

Maybe this will fade with time, but at this point I don't particularly care if 30% of my fellow countrymen drop dead tomorrow.


/
All my life people avoided me.
That stopped happening after this started.  It's insane. It like people want to harm each other
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Two years on and my opinion of my fellow Americans is irrevocably soured. I will forever segment people into two groups - normies and plague rats. Whatever general misanthropy I may have had before is now a very visceral feeling when out in public, which is a bit worrisome.

Maybe this will fade with time, but at this point I don't particularly care if 30% of my fellow countrymen drop dead tomorrow.


You and me both. And pretty sure there's A LOT more like us. We didn't like each other with Trump, but it's turned to outright anger and hated with the virus. I can't look at people the same anymore.  I question so much. Maybe it will change with time but I don't think so.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sometimes weird to think about how long this has been going on.  I think my household has pretty much come to accept that masking indoors and avoiding large crowds outside is the new normal.

My kid got his second shot Saturday.  Second one hit him much harder than the first, so it's been a Tylenol, Gatorade and video games on the couch day for him.  So unbelievably excited that he's doubled up, and so proud of him for wanting to get it.  Our school district is farking stupid so we're doing homeschool online this year.  He did very well online last year through the school district, so it's not a big transition, but I worry about the social impacts, even with the involvement we have with local, like minded (that is to say, pro vaccine and pro masking ) home schooling groups. Thankfully our kid does well with self discipline for the online schooling, and we have intelligent grandparents in the area that can supervise and assist.

Strange times to be living in.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it was gonna be a problem in February of 2020.  I did what I could, stocking up on masks, food, etc.  I even told my neighbors "don't expect school to stay open the rest of this year or next year".

Even I, with some fairly accurate predictions under my belt, didn't foresee Republicans trying to drive off a virus through virtue signaling about their 'toughness' and need to 'not live in fear of Covid', completely undermining public health.

My opinion of Americans, not exactly high, has not gotten better over the past two years.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Here's to Omicron being the mild, ultra-contagious version that takes hold and becomes endemic.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 421x237]


And then anti-vaxxers will crow that they were right all the time, since the got the weak Omicron variant.

I didn't know the World average was already at 54%. I wonder when the World average will overtake that of USA.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I'm not looking back. We're still in the midst of COVID.  I don't need to add to the depression.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't need to read that shiat.

I know all I need to about Covid.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: I don't need to read that shiat.

I know all I need to about Covid.


Did your own research, you mean?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not that serious. If it was, ignorant FBers (Mike Rowe included) wouldn't be posting jokes about new variants like they have all weekend...oh...wait.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: I knew it was gonna be a problem in February of 2020.  I did what I could, stocking up on masks, food, etc.  I even told my neighbors "don't expect school to stay open the rest of this year or next year".

Even I, with some fairly accurate predictions under my belt, didn't foresee Republicans trying to drive off a virus through virtue signaling about their 'toughness' and need to 'not live in fear of Covid', completely undermining public health.

My opinion of Americans, not exactly high, has not gotten better over the past two years.


I've always been further on the misanthropic scale than average. I'm way out there now. I never realized like 40% of our population, specifically the godbothering portion of humanity, were complete psychopathic nihilists.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit that when I first heard of it, it was still in China, I thought "It sucks to be China right now". Then when it popped up in I think it was Japan and South Korea, I felt a little uneasy. It got out of China, which is a bad sign, but it was still east Asia so maybe that was to be expected. Once it popped up here and in Europe I knew shiat just got real.

After that I paid attention to what the experts were saying. They were right about almost everything. Testing/quarantine/contact tracing if done quickly would have helped. Social distancing and wearing masks helped. If we didn't get serious about it then a lot of people would needlessly die. The pandemic might last a couple of years, the virus might become endemic. Even if a vaccine is developed it would take a lot of time to get people vaccinated so a vaccine wouldn't be a quick fix. The virus might mutate and be worse in some way.

Everyone else was wrong. It wasn't a hoax. It didn't go away like a miracle. It wasn't just like the flu. Not just old sick people were at risk from it. More people getting infected didn't generate herd immunity, it just meant more sick and dead people.

Even after all that, some people still refuse to acknowledge reality.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Phase 1: What the hell is going on in China? Man, they are really scared.


My SIL had cousins that lived in Toronto, I think, who came down with a very serious pneumonia in early Dec 2019. Drs had no idea what caused it. The husband wound up in the hospital for a week, his wife refused to be admitted because someone had to care for the children. Two days after the husband was released the wife died. They were in their late 20's. In retrospect, it's highly likely they had covid that early in the outbreak.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: It's been two years of getting a lot of airway management experience in.

I'm tired of dead people from being stupid with Covid-19


Take a break before you get broken
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
After two years of COVID, I'd say the real treasure was the friends we made along the way.

/...or some shiat.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: You and me both. And pretty sure there's A LOT more like us


<Raises hand>

Count me in.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Caelistis: 4seasons85!: You and me both. And pretty sure there's A LOT more like us

<Raises hand>

Count me in.


"...and my axe!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm still wearing a mask and I just got my booster and my kid is vaccinated, but it's over for me.  I've moved on. We had a neighborhood party today.  Everyone is vaxxed as far as I know and if not, oh well.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Phase 1: What the hell is going on in China? Man, they are really scared.

My SIL had cousins that lived in Toronto, I think, who came down with a very serious pneumonia in early Dec 2019. Drs had no idea what caused it. The husband wound up in the hospital for a week, his wife refused to be admitted because someone had to care for the children. Two days after the husband was released the wife died. They were in their late 20's. In retrospect, it's highly likely they had covid that early in the outbreak.


I've been told I possibly had it early too. Had a severe sore throat that turned into bronchitis and then a serious head infection.  Serious sinus infection, bronchitis, projectile vomiting and fluid in both my ears for almost a month and a half. This was after I went to a different doctor for a second opinion as the first shruggedit off as a cold. It was rough. It took steroids and antibiotics to feel better. I also had to go to an ENT for my ears. It was rough. I've been told it was that or whooping cough. Which it very well could have been since I work in a children's hospital.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm still wearing a mask and I just got my booster and my kid is vaccinated, but it's over for me.  I've moved on. We had a neighborhood party today.  Everyone is vaxxed as far as I know and if not, oh well.


Same.  I'll mask up if a business requires it, and I generally mask up anyway for grocery store and pharmacy visits (and other general public enclosed spaces).  Otherwise, I usually forget to grab a mask on my way out.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We should have a global lockdown and end this shiat.

problem solved.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Spice Must Flow: The hoax virus which most affects people who refuse to believe in science. That almost sounds like proof of a benevolent God karma ..
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 850x617]


That is well and good, but-

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/Never - being an obvious answer.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: bthom37: I knew it was gonna be a problem in February of 2020.  I did what I could, stocking up on masks, food, etc.  I even told my neighbors "don't expect school to stay open the rest of this year or next year".

Even I, with some fairly accurate predictions under my belt, didn't foresee Republicans trying to drive off a virus through virtue signaling about their 'toughness' and need to 'not live in fear of Covid', completely undermining public health.

My opinion of Americans, not exactly high, has not gotten better over the past two years.

I've always been further on the misanthropic scale than average. I'm way out there now. I never realized like 40% of our population, specifically the godbothering portion of humanity, were complete psychopathic nihilists.


Understanding this for me has been a double edged sword: I'm very angry with them but at the same time it's helped me heal since it's reaffirmed what I saw growing up in this type of environment.  Maybe that's why it makes me even angrier.  I was treated bad by these people but believed the stuff they said instead of what I was feeling and experiencing. I grew up very sheltered in a Phoenix evangelical home. I was totally ill prepared for life beyond being a submissive person. Sometimes I think about how close I was to being a Duggar-like wife. It makes me shudder.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can remember back when it started getting serious in the US, in March 2020, when there was the idea going around that everyone would comply with stay-at-home measures, and that it could all be over within weeks.

This country already had an epidemic of IDGAF syndrome. What were health authorities expecting?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: It's been two years of getting a lot of airway management experience in.

I'm tired of dead people from being stupid with Covid-19


I wish I could say something more than I'm sorry. I can't imagine your position.  I get frustrated with family who have ignored healthcare advice and didn't get vaccinated. I work in a hospital lab and don't have direct patient care and it still burned me. As someone else suggested find a way to take time away from all this. You deserve it and you deserve some peace of mind.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: And then anti-vaxxers will crow that they were right all the time, since the got the weak Omicron variant.


At this point I don't really care, provided we get enough people with antibodies to offer some sense of normalcy moving forward. I don't need to be right, I just need to be protected. You can't convince stupid people of anything, so we may as well let them keep their delusions while opening society back up (provided Omicron can do that).
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I can remember back when it started getting serious in the US, in March 2020, when there was the idea going around that everyone would comply with stay-at-home measures, and that it could all be over within weeks.

This country already had an epidemic of IDGAF syndrome. What were health authorities expecting?


We never really shut down, so it was NEVER going to work. What they needed to do was stop all air travel, all commerce, all public transportation, and just tell people to stay home for 2 weeks. Have the national guard deliver food to people who need it. But that would have required a plan, and we never had one.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: After two years of COVID, I'd say the real treasure was the friends we made along the way.

/...or some shiat.


The real treasure was the enemies we've lost along the way.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A look back at two years of Covid-19

Unless it's a memoriam of right wing talk show hosts set to calliope music, I'll go ahead and pass.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Republicans cater to the uneducated and the uneducated vote republican.
We have known this for half a century.
Nothing new to look back on.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's been two years of watching my governments do way too little, way too late, and watching Americans show themselves to be even worse than I already knew them to be.
 
phedex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Rapmaster2000: I'm still wearing a mask and I just got my booster and my kid is vaccinated, but it's over for me.  I've moved on. We had a neighborhood party today.  Everyone is vaxxed as far as I know and if not, oh well.

Same.  I'll mask up if a business requires it, and I generally mask up anyway for grocery store and pharmacy visits (and other general public enclosed spaces).  Otherwise, I usually forget to grab a mask on my way out.


my selfish take;  I stopped wearing them as soon as I got the second shot/business quit requiring them.  Covid is going to be around for decades because people across the globe are going to take years to get vaccinated, And at this point I am done wearing the things unless some sort of catastrophe happens again.

in a way putting them to the side was part of getting my life back.  after 4 years of trumps full blown idiocy campaign of hell, and a year and a half of quiet desperation from worry as well about the virus, once i had a shot in my arm I just mentally checked out, regardless of the social caste of masker/non masker.   And especially now, where theres literally no reason to not get a shot regardless of age unless you have some immunosupressed condition... well, that was your problem before covid was a thing.

i know my status as a non-masking, straight down the line democrat voter is probably rare on fark... but its just where I got to from where we were. Back to living life on my own terms.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lsherm: We never really shut down, so it was NEVER going to work. What they needed to do was stop all air travel, all commerce, all public transportation, and just tell people to stay home for 2 weeks. Have the national guard deliver food to people who need it. But that would have required a plan, and we never had one.


You realize that at that scale, you are mobilizing like, a million people to be able to do the job. A million people coming into contact with everyone.

I assume we still keep hospitals and healthcare open, which is another 25 million people, but lets cut that by 90% and assume that is the number of folks you need to keep the important stuff running short term, so now you have 3 million people milling about. What about your fire department? Cops to enforce people staying in?

Oh, and then of course all the food service workers needed to get stuff together for the guard to deliver.

And then utilities, need those. You have production lines and stuff like that which are important to things, you know, make cardboard boxes to put the supplies you are delivering in, stuff that can't be immediately spooled down and spooled up that you will need eventually.

So basically you are saying we close the schools, restaraunts, and basic retail.

We did that.
 
freakay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember having the serious talk with my wife about which of us would go out to get groceries. We figured I would because she would take care of kids etc, and my company would cover me better. The next time I went to the store, the shelves were about 1/4 stocked. I took photos and sent them to wife, and she was stunned. I had stocked up quite a bit over those holidays. I got home, doused everything with alcohol and then showered. We simply didn't know how it spread.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

phedex: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Rapmaster2000: I'm still wearing a mask and I just got my booster and my kid is vaccinated, but it's over for me.  I've moved on. We had a neighborhood party today.  Everyone is vaxxed as far as I know and if not, oh well.

Same.  I'll mask up if a business requires it, and I generally mask up anyway for grocery store and pharmacy visits (and other general public enclosed spaces).  Otherwise, I usually forget to grab a mask on my way out.

my selfish take;  I stopped wearing them as soon as I got the second shot/business quit requiring them.  Covid is going to be around for decades because people across the globe are going to take years to get vaccinated, And at this point I am done wearing the things unless some sort of catastrophe happens again.

in a way putting them to the side was part of getting my life back.  after 4 years of trumps full blown idiocy campaign of hell, and a year and a half of quiet desperation from worry as well about the virus, once i had a shot in my arm I just mentally checked out, regardless of the social caste of masker/non masker.   And especially now, where theres literally no reason to not get a shot regardless of age unless you have some immunosupressed condition... well, that was your problem before covid was a thing.

i know my status as a non-masking, straight down the line democrat voter is probably rare on fark... but its just where I got to from where we were. Back to living life on my own terms.


Hope you are getting the booster. I still wear my mask in stores. I only visit stores where the employees wear masks. I don't trust people to do the right thing. Lead by example.
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good times

New virus in China 'will have infected hundreds'


https://www.fark.com/comments/1069264​8​/Michael-Savage-asks-his-followers-all​-Trump-supporters-to-sent-things-from-​Chinese-virus-markets-to-AOC

https://www.fark.com/comments/1068312​7​/That-China-virus-Pretty-bad-right-Wro​ng-Its-worse

https://www.fark.com/comments/1066945​2​/Mystery-virus-is-a-surprise-challenge​r-for-World-War-3-in-this-weeks-End-of​-World-bracket

https://www.fark.com/comments/1068091​2​/New-virus-that-started-in-China-has-s​pread-to-Japan-could-make-its-way-acro​ss-globe
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lsherm: cyberspacedout: I can remember back when it started getting serious in the US, in March 2020, when there was the idea going around that everyone would comply with stay-at-home measures, and that it could all be over within weeks.

This country already had an epidemic of IDGAF syndrome. What were health authorities expecting?

We never really shut down, so it was NEVER going to work. What they needed to do was stop all air travel, all commerce, all public transportation, and just tell people to stay home for 2 weeks. Have the national guard deliver food to people who need it. But that would have required a plan, and we never had one.


We never had a chance.  We should have paid people to stay home, but that's just not a thing our culture does.  I'm not mad about it.  It just is.  I talk to coworkers in China and India every day.  China was completely frozen.  The government said to stay home and everyone did.  India worked itself out differently.  Everyone in India knew it was coming and there was nothing to stop it. India is chaos.  That's their situation.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We should have a global lockdown and end this shiat.

problem solved.


You are not thinking of the stockholders. The poor poor stockholders.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.