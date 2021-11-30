 Skip to content
Police shooting investigations require reform
26
26 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We need to start treating the police like the criminals they are.  No one steals from or murders more Americans than the police.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag out for repair and reform, Subby?

That said, with 175 police shootings in 31 years, Maine is doing so bad compared to most other states.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police in Maine have shot people 175 times since 1990.

Wow. Here are the figures for the entire UK, population c60m.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Police in Maine have shot people 175 times since 1990.

Wow. Here are the figures for the entire UK, population c60m.

[Fark user image image 346x750]


Yeah but enjoy saluting the queen every day commie
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need an investigative group that only makes money from convicted cops.  The group gets the cops pay, of the expected life of the cop, including raises and promotions etc...  So that their incentive is to convict cops.  But they cop investigators have to agree to full on public tourture and eventual dismembermebt if they are found to be corrupt.  Then we need a third group, that gets regular pay, but a bonus if they find corruption in the cop investigator group.  And allow the regular cops to get a bonus if they find corruption in the third group.  And also regular people get double bonus for exposing the third or second group.  Make the groups all fear corruption.

Make it so that any person who lies on the stand or to the investigative groups (including the citizens investigating) are eligible for torture and eternal punishment if possible.  Such that if we find a way to upload the consciousness of a person to a computer, and that consciousness claims to be the person, that we torture the computer version until there is no energy left in the universe.

Only ultra fear will work from now on.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Police in Maine have shot people 175 times since 1990.

Wow. Here are the figures for the entire UK, population c60m.

[Fark user image image 346x750]


Maybe they just aren't good marksmen..?

/ jk
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't need 'reform'. The entire farking system needs to be torn down and rebuilt from the ground up.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Police reform' is code for 'Keeping the status quo, giving massive amounts of money to cops, but letting a sacrificial cop face justice slightly more often, and maybe making cops go to seminars that accomplish fark-all'.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so even if they do it right, some people have to question it...
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Police in Maine have shot people 175 times since 1990.

Wow. Here are the figures for the entire UK, population c60m.

[Fark user image image 346x750]


So I glanced at the title if the graph and read it as "fetal shootings" and it still made perfect sense to me.

I MAY need more caffeine.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: It doesn't need 'reform'. The entire farking system needs to be torn down and rebuilt from the ground up.


So do you have any thoughts that aren't purely semantic?
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "People (think), 'Oh, it's Maine, it's idyllic'"

ha!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like someone with a huge telephoto lens could probably prove they were doing hinky shiat.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: It doesn't need 'reform'. The entire farking system needs to be torn down and rebuilt from the ground up.


LordJiro: 'Police reform' is code for 'Keeping the status quo, giving massive amounts of money to cops, but letting a sacrificial cop face justice slightly more often, and maybe making cops go to seminars that accomplish fark-all'.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Reform the police" presumes that the problems with policing are subconscious when they're actually conscious.

BMFPitt: LordJiro: It doesn't need 'reform'. The entire farking system needs to be torn down and rebuilt from the ground up.

So do you have any thoughts that aren't purely semantic?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nucular_option
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said it before and I'll say it again: get rid of Qualified Immunity.  The court created it and expanded it to the point pretty much every government official is protected if they royally screw up, even if someone's life is lost.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: "Reform the police" presumes that the problems with policing are subconscious when they're actually conscious.


No, it doesn't.

[Fark user image image 850x845]

Wait, have you now changed your position and decided that you are in favor of those things regardless of whether they use your slogan, or were you just posting a random image?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The police are bodyguards for the people who sold the American legacy to China and block every attempt to make the pursuit of happiness a reality for the masses.  Same as it ever was.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Defund the police shooting investigations
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Pert: Police in Maine have shot people 175 times since 1990.

Wow. Here are the figures for the entire UK, population c60m.

[Fark user image image 346x750]

Yeah but enjoy saluting the queen every day commie


quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Bith Set Me Up: "Reform the police" presumes that the problems with policing are subconscious when they're actually conscious.

No, it doesn't.


Whenever politicians talk about "reforming the police", that typically translates to things like sensitivity training, which doesn't help that much overall.

https://www.insider.com/police-defens​i​ve-deescalation-techniques-implicit-bi​as-training-2020-6

[Fark user image image 850x845]

Wait, have you now changed your position and decided that you are in favor of those things regardless of whether they use your slogan, or were you just posting a random image?

Those that are allegedly bothered by the term "defund" are never going to get appeased by any other choice of words.

"Black Lives Matter" itself went through this 5+ years ago, as well. In 2016, only 27% of Americans said they supported the Black Lives Matter movement, but they pushed back against the concerns and now, most Americans will say that they support the movement.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need an investigative group that only makes money from convicted cops.  The group gets the cops pay, of the expected life of the cop, including raises and promotions etc...  So that their incentive is to convict cops.  But they cop investigators have to agree to full on public tourture and eventual dismembermebt if they are found to be corrupt.  Then we need a third group, that gets regular pay, but a bonus if they find corruption in the cop investigator group.  And allow the regular cops to get a bonus if they find corruption in the third group.  And also regular people get double bonus for exposing the third or second group.  Make the groups all fear corruption.

Make it so that any person who lies on the stand or to the investigative groups (including the citizens investigating) are eligible for torture and eternal punishment if possible.  Such that if we find a way to upload the consciousness of a person to a computer, and that consciousness claims to be the person, that we torture the computer version until there is no energy left in the universe.

Only ultra fear will work from now on.


Remove qualified immunity and you'd get the fear.

Replace all semi-autos with 6-shot revolvers and they might think twice about shooting, due to the exposure during reload.

1 shooting and you're on probation. 2 - regardless if it's a righteous shoot or not - and you're fired. That will make them think a lot about that first shoot.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Reform has been tried and has failed repeatedly.

"Defund," while being a completely rational and correct course of action, has been rejected by white liberals because they're afraid it's too aggressive of a slogan and will make the racists mad or something.

There aren't really any peaceful options left. And the police absolutely need to be defanged and declawed.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Reform has been tried and has failed repeatedly.

"Defund," while being a completely rational and correct course of action, has been rejected by white liberals because they're afraid it's too aggressive of a slogan and will make the racists mad or something.

There aren't really any peaceful options left. And the police absolutely need to be defanged and declawed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

