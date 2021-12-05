 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Either from not getting the vaccination, or simply contracting covid, 160 San Diego officers are facing termination   (ktla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So many stupid people out there. That so many of them are cops should be telling us something.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've said it before but it wouldn't surprise me if the police that won't get vaccinated are the worst of the worst. This could be the best thing to happen to policing in our lifetimes.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gee.  Where can we find other high school dropouts who became cops just so they can beat people up and hate black people?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops said to be facing termination are drawing their weapons, firing at, and planting drugs on, termination, as it's the only way they know.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. You don't want people who selfishly endanger public safety in charge of public safety.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So many stupid people out there. That so many of them are cops should be telling us something.


That the entire structure and process by which we determine who should be police officers is catastrophically flawed.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in favor of unleashing the Terminator on cops.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just comply.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: edmo: So many stupid people out there. That so many of them are cops should be telling us something.

That the entire structure and process by which we determine who should be police officers is catastrophically flawed.


The fact that being even a little bit above average in intelligence disqualifies applicants should make this kind of stuff obvious.

Then again, I work with a retired WA state trooper lieutenant who quit after getting tired of all the negative attitudes and press towards cops in general (ie, not supporting police no matter what).

He was a bigwig in Internal Affairs.

We do not get along.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop resisting!!
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are always looking for more ways to hurt others. And Covid is a new tool in their arsenal.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So many stupid people out there. That so many of them are cops should be telling us something.


When a vocation turns away applicants for scoring too high on intelligence tests,  the results over time are predictable
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just report these as "160 San Diego police officers face termination for refusing to comply with departmental health guidelines?"

I mean, let's face it, if cops can't figure out that they need to STOP RESISTING AND COMPLY WITH LAWFUL ORDERS, it's just time to kneel on their necks for 9 minutes or so until they stop biatching, right?

Fark them.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?


There's plenty of ways to expand worker rights that aren't pro-disease-and-death and anti-public-health. You even named a few of the problems we could take action on that wouldn't result in people dying and being on disability for the rest of their lives.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

koder: Cops said to be facing termination are drawing their weapons, firing at, and planting drugs on, termination, as it's the only way they know.


"That pink slip was comin' right at me! FOG OF WAR!"
 
neeNHA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?

There's plenty of ways to expand worker rights that aren't pro-disease-and-death and anti-public-health. You even named a few of the problems we could take action on that wouldn't result in people dying and being on disability for the rest of their lives.


You mean like expanding workers rights to include personal exemptions and religious beliefs?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?

There's plenty of ways to expand worker rights that aren't pro-disease-and-death and anti-public-health. You even named a few of the problems we could take action on that wouldn't result in people dying and being on disability for the rest of their lives.

You mean like expanding workers rights to include personal exemptions and religious beliefs?


Oh, I see now - you're not a serious person and are not actually concerned about worker rights.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: edmo: So many stupid people out there. That so many of them are cops should be telling us something.

When a vocation turns away applicants for scoring too high on intelligence tests,  the results over time are predictable


I always thought as a kid that ( based on watching too many detective shows in the 70s )  they would want smart people. Oops.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Move over bacon!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm at this point that any reason officers resign is fine by me. Go be horrible somewhere else.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?

There's plenty of ways to expand worker rights that aren't pro-disease-and-death and anti-public-health. You even named a few of the problems we could take action on that wouldn't result in people dying and being on disability for the rest of their lives.

You mean like expanding workers rights to include personal exemptions and religious beliefs?

Oh, I see now - you're not a serious person and are not actually concerned about worker rights.


I am being serious. Rosh Hashanah is the most important holidays and people get off work. They can take Hanukkah off, but not Rosh Hashanah.

It's fairly easy to be granted an exemption. Person I know cited their deeply held religious beliefs that the vaccine is morally wrong
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?

There's plenty of ways to expand worker rights that aren't pro-disease-and-death and anti-public-health. You even named a few of the problems we could take action on that wouldn't result in people dying and being on disability for the rest of their lives.

You mean like expanding workers rights to include personal exemptions and religious beliefs?

Oh, I see now - you're not a serious person and are not actually concerned about worker rights.

I am being serious. Rosh Hashanah is the most important holidays and people get off work. They can take Hanukkah off, but not Rosh Hashanah.

It's fairly easy to be granted an exemption. Person I know cited their deeply held religious beliefs that the vaccine is morally wrong


Nazism is also a deeply held belief for some folks as well.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Respect my authority, I don't respect their authority"
 
Katolu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?

There's plenty of ways to expand worker rights that aren't pro-disease-and-death and anti-public-health. You even named a few of the problems we could take action on that wouldn't result in people dying and being on disability for the rest of their lives.

You mean like expanding workers rights to include personal exemptions and religious beliefs?

Oh, I see now - you're not a serious person and are not actually concerned about worker rights.

I am being serious. Rosh Hashanah is the most important holidays and people get off work. They can take Hanukkah off, but not Rosh Hashanah.

It's fairly easy to be granted an exemption. Person I know cited their deeply held religious beliefs that the vaccine is morally wrong


800,000 haven't died because they didn't get Rosh Hashanah off.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?

There's plenty of ways to expand worker rights that aren't pro-disease-and-death and anti-public-health. You even named a few of the problems we could take action on that wouldn't result in people dying and being on disability for the rest of their lives.

You mean like expanding workers rights to include personal exemptions and religious beliefs?

Oh, I see now - you're not a serious person and are not actually concerned about worker rights.

I am being serious. Rosh Hashanah is the most important holidays and people get off work. They can take Hanukkah off, but not Rosh Hashanah.

It's fairly easy to be granted an exemption. Person I know cited their deeply held religious beliefs that the vaccine is morally wrong


Fine, you're being serious, but you're still a joke.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?

There's plenty of ways to expand worker rights that aren't pro-disease-and-death and anti-public-health. You even named a few of the problems we could take action on that wouldn't result in people dying and being on disability for the rest of their lives.

You mean like expanding workers rights to include personal exemptions and religious beliefs?


Religious tolerance is when my manager gave me the choice to move a holiday PTO day to Christmas Eve instead of having to use vacation days.  Or accommodating a Muslim member of our team who needs a quiet place to pray for a couple minutes multiple times a day.

It is not letting some jackass spread disease because they're afraid of a vaccine and masks because Trump told them to be.  Very few religions have anything at all to say about either one of those other than "DON'T SPREAD DISEASE AND KILL PEOPLE YOU ASSHOLE!"  It's possible that Jesus phrased it a little differently.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?

There's plenty of ways to expand worker rights that aren't pro-disease-and-death and anti-public-health. You even named a few of the problems we could take action on that wouldn't result in people dying and being on disability for the rest of their lives.

You mean like expanding workers rights to include personal exemptions and religious beliefs?

Oh, I see now - you're not a serious person and are not actually concerned about worker rights.

I am being serious. Rosh Hashanah is the most important holidays and people get off work. They can take Hanukkah off, but not Rosh Hashanah.

It's fairly easy to be granted an exemption. Person I know cited their deeply held religious beliefs that the vaccine is morally wrong


What religion, and based on what text?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I actaully see this as a golden opportunity to replace all the people who shouldn't be cops with people who want to be cops for the right reason.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?

There's plenty of ways to expand worker rights that aren't pro-disease-and-death and anti-public-health. You even named a few of the problems we could take action on that wouldn't result in people dying and being on disability for the rest of their lives.

You mean like expanding workers rights to include personal exemptions and religious beliefs?

Oh, I see now - you're not a serious person and are not actually concerned about worker rights.

I am being serious. Rosh Hashanah is the most important holidays and people get off work. They can take Hanukkah off, but not Rosh Hashanah.

It's fairly easy to be granted an exemption. Person I know cited their deeply held religious beliefs that the vaccine is morally wrong


Or we could just give everyone a certain number of floating holidays the can use at any time. If the first Tuesday in April is ape Tuesday and you observe it by going to the gorilla house at the zoo that's your business. I'm not interested in deciding which cult is a valid cult, and which days are magic to those cults. I work at a job that's always open, I take my alloted days off when I want them, and it's none of my bosses damn business why.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?

There's plenty of ways to expand worker rights that aren't pro-disease-and-death and anti-public-health. You even named a few of the problems we could take action on that wouldn't result in people dying and being on disability for the rest of their lives.

You mean like expanding workers rights to include personal exemptions and religious beliefs?

Religious tolerance is when my manager gave me the choice to move a holiday PTO day to Christmas Eve instead of having to use vacation days.  Or accommodating a Muslim member of our team who needs a quiet place to pray for a couple minutes multiple times a day.

It is not letting some jackass spread disease because they're afraid of a vaccine and masks because Trump told them to be.  Very few religions have anything at all to say about either one of those other than "DON'T SPREAD DISEASE AND KILL PEOPLE YOU ASSHOLE!"  It's possible that Jesus phrased it a little differently.


People with religious beliefs are waking up to the fact that fetal cells lines are being used in the development and manufacturing process of the vaccine. Even though the vaccines themselves don't contain any fetal cell lines, it  still somehow violates their beliefs. Hopefully modern medicine will develop cells that are not fetal cells in the future or the federal government will ban the practice.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I swear I'm going to do the paperwork to found the Church of Trump Triumphant, charge $100 for membership, float an IPO and retire...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Think back to the kids you knew in junior high and high school.  The ones who'd cause trouble, but somehow managed to evade facing any consequences for it.  Every other kid knew who they were, but somehow the grownups didn't see it.

Those are the people who become cops.  There were three of them in my neighborhood growing up.  One of the three, by all accounts, was a decent cop.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: So many stupid people out there. That so many of them are cops should be telling us something.



From the original article at LA times, "About 65% of officers were vaccinated as of Thursday, according to the city's latest figures."

US' fully-vaccinated rate is 59.8%, per google.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think they will quickly discover that they didn't actually need that many cops in the first place.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Deeply held beliefs!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I've said it before but it wouldn't surprise me if the police that won't get vaccinated are the worst of the worst. This could be the best thing to happen to policing in our lifetimes.


Excellent point.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Gee.  Where can we find other high school dropouts who became cops just so they can beat people up and hate black people?


JFC
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is so sad and abusive, forcing them to do this even after them watching all of their colleagues who took the vaccine writhe in pain and die a horrible death...
Oh, wait...
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

koder: Cops said to be facing termination are drawing their weapons, firing at, and planting drugs on, termination, as it's the only way they know.


Mind blown
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: I May Be Crazy But...: Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?

There's plenty of ways to expand worker rights that aren't pro-disease-and-death and anti-public-health. You even named a few of the problems we could take action on that wouldn't result in people dying and being on disability for the rest of their lives.

You mean like expanding workers rights to include personal exemptions and religious beliefs?

Religious tolerance is when my manager gave me the choice to move a holiday PTO day to Christmas Eve instead of having to use vacation days.  Or accommodating a Muslim member of our team who needs a quiet place to pray for a couple minutes multiple times a day.

It is not letting some jackass spread disease because they're afraid of a vaccine and masks because Trump told them to be.  Very few religions have anything at all to say about either one of those other than "DON'T SPREAD DISEASE AND KILL PEOPLE YOU ASSHOLE!"  It's possible that Jesus phrased it a little differently.

People with religious beliefs are waking up to the fact that fetal cells lines are being used in the development and manufacturing process of the vaccine. Even though the vaccines themselves don't contain any fetal cell lines, it  still somehow violates their beliefs. Hopefully modern medicine will develop cells that are not fetal cells in the future or the federal government will ban the practice.


Oh, well, then it's very easy to tell if they are genuine.  Just check their home medicine cabinet for any of three common pain killers.  Ibuprofen, Acetaminophen, and Aspirin have all been tested using those same cell lines.

Stop believing and excusing their lies.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: I May Be Crazy But...: Funk Brothers: Wobambo: Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?

There's plenty of ways to expand worker rights that aren't pro-disease-and-death and anti-public-health. You even named a few of the problems we could take action on that wouldn't result in people dying and being on disability for the rest of their lives.

You mean like expanding workers rights to include personal exemptions and religious beliefs?

Religious tolerance is when my manager gave me the choice to move a holiday PTO day to Christmas Eve instead of having to use vacation days.  Or accommodating a Muslim member of our team who needs a quiet place to pray for a couple minutes multiple times a day.

It is not letting some jackass spread disease because they're afraid of a vaccine and masks because Trump told them to be.  Very few religions have anything at all to say about either one of those other than "DON'T SPREAD DISEASE AND KILL PEOPLE YOU ASSHOLE!"  It's possible that Jesus phrased it a little differently.

People with religious beliefs are waking up to the fact that fetal cells lines are being used in the development and manufacturing process of the vaccine. Even though the vaccines themselves don't contain any fetal cell lines, it  still somehow violates their beliefs. Hopefully modern medicine will develop cells that are not fetal cells in the future or the federal government will ban the practice.


People with religious beliefs should wake up to the fact that they'll need to avoid most modern medicine in order to stick with their totally made-up-on-the-spot beliefs. Which I'm all for - sooner we get rid of the dead weight in this country the better.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?


Again, thank you for being a disease spreader.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark: All hail unions and their contracts, EXCEPT IN THIS ONE SPECIFIC CASE
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Funk Brothers: I don't think it's fair that workers lose their jobs because they didn't get vaccinated. Businesses have been trampling on workers rights for years from union busting to eliminating benefits to wage theft. Why can't we expand workers rights w/o fear of firing for once?


You're from Ohio. Not surprised by your  drivel.
 
