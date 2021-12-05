 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro) NewsFlash Bob Dole has Bob Doled his last Bob Dole   (myfox8.com) divider line
154
    United States Senate, Former Senator Bob Dole, United States, United States House of Representatives, Senator Robert JosephDole, Senate Majority Leader, Democratic Party, Republican presidential nominee  
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now he is whirling. Whirling, whirling in his grave.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Huh. Put me down for "thought he was already dead."
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Huh. I thought he Doled years ago.
 
ryant123
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
RIP

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a shame his political career eclipsed his invention of the pineapple.
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Huh. Put me down for "thought he was already dead."


I can't believe he outlived Norm McDonald
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bob Dole.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Now he is whirling. Whirling, whirling in his grave.


Considering the insanity of the current Republican party, and politics in general, almost certainly so.

RIP you tolerable dinosaur.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fano: Barricaded Gunman: Huh. Put me down for "thought he was already dead."

I can't believe he outlived Norm McDonald


He, and Norm, and Alex Trebek are having some spirited discussions.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You know it. I know it. The American people know it.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess he hasn't had much to say for a while.  Put me in the didn't know he was still alivecrowd.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bob Dole and John McCain taught the Republican party that decent people are losers. They've learned that lesson well.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jimmy Carter still standing baby!
 
yellowjester
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
[grumpycatgood.gif]
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If he'd run in 2016 he probably would  have been the least conservative of the 17 Republican candidates.
 
indylaw
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Farewell to the last living Republican I ould stand.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bob Dole passed away today 12/5/2021
His erection passed away six hours later.
 
ok boomin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bob Dole gets to ride in the big car
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Say what you want about his terrible politics, he did a lot to destigmatize talking to your doctor about boners.
 
eddievercetti
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I guess the tally man finally came to tally his bananas.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Third Man: If he'd run in 2016 he probably would  have been the least conservative of the 17 Republican candidates.


Mainstream republicans have not been conservatives for forty years.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Bob Dole.


Bob Dole Bob Dole.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did they ever find out if he was fakin' that dead arm?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Bob Dole passed away today 12/5/2021
His erection passed away six hours later.


I guess at this point, he doesn't need to see a doctor...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Goodnight, pineapple man.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So long and thanks for all the bananas.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
RIP. The potassium you gave will always be remembered
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Bob Dole.


BOB DOLE!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Third Man: If he'd run in 2016 he probably would  have been the least conservative of the 17 Republican candidates.


And yet still too conservative.
 
chewd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: hoodiowithtudio: Now he is whirling. Whirling, whirling in his grave.

Considering the insanity of the current Republican party, and politics in general, almost certainly so.

RIP you tolerable dinosaur.


Bob Dole: "I'm a Trumper."  We can cease with the hagiography.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here's a pen for the afterlife.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure he supported Trump. So there's that...
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A Legend among Republican Water carriers. In many ways he was the extension of Dick Nixon's get mean, go negative, don't back down, change to subject.

We're still living on the farm that Bob Dole built
 
powhound
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user image
That's a rough way to go.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Did they ever find out if he was fakin' that dead arm?


Well, he's certainly not faking it now.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

austerity101: The Third Man: If he'd run in 2016 he probably would  have been the least conservative of the 17 Republican candidates.

And yet still too conservative.


Anybody to the right of Karl Marx is "too conservative" for some people.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Did they ever find out if he was fakin' that dead arm?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes.

/If that comment were any more disgusting, it would've been photographed with TFG, Jeff Epstein, and Bill Clinton on Spooge Airlines.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Back in the day I met a girl that interned for him and she said he was really really funny.


/She didn't play with my cigar
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Jimmy Carter still standing baby!


For some reason, was thinking about him today.
So within this week some time?

Oh, and if you want a real prediction, and you can quote me on this, over 1 billion people will die over the next two decades. That's over 1,000,000,000 people.
Remember my words.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: [Fark user image image 425x632]


Back when politicians seemed to genuinely enjoy their lampooning on SNL.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
DON'T READ THE TITLE OR IT WILL SPOIL THE JOKE


Pepsi - Bob Dole Super Bowl XXXV 2001
Youtube 6h7wifUL8mk


Okay yeah, that's probably not funny anymore unless you remember those early Viagra commercials
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ryant123: RIP

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 850x565]


Teve Torbes...TUCK OFF!
 
