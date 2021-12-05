 Skip to content
 
(Local10 WPLG)   Much like teenage boys, the tegu will eat anything   (local10.com) divider line
20
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do they eat pythons?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came to say not to worry the pythons will keep them in check.

/ might eat a baby python but snack sized for a big one.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh big deal, a cute little lizard...

Tegus raised from hatchlings are considered household pets by some reptile fans. They can be housetrained and "like to be hugged," Mazzotti said.

They also have sharp teeth and claws and can grow to a length of 4.5 feet.


holy fark.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how do you BBQ them?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
direct.rhapsody.comView Full Size


I misread that as tengu at first and thought Florida had these guys.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on how you read it, that can be a seriously disgusting headline.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got the strategy to eliminate the suckers.  With Christmas season here, just salt the woods with fruitcakes and hope they really do eat everything.  Let's see what their digestive system does with caramelized cement and neon green Chernobyl cherries.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: But how do you BBQ them?


Slowly on a spit.
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Depending on how you read it, that can be a seriously disgusting headline.


That just leaves more teenage girls for the native reptiles...

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, this is like a lot of pets. People see the baby, decide it's adorable, and buy it without having any goddamn clue how big it will get, or how much the adult will cost to feed.

And a tegu? Basically the lizard equivalent of buying a goddamn mastiff puppy and not realizing it'll hit 150 pounds plus.

Tegu get BIG, and are not cheap to feed. Yeah they eat everything, but feeding one right? Ho boy. You think a bearded dragon's a pain in the ass?

Fark user imageView Full Size


So like the giant constrictors, pythons and boas, they get released. And Florida, especially in the face of global warming, is a surprisingly welcoming home to invasive reptiles.

Right now they can't get out of the panhandle because the hard freeze can kill them off (see the fact that it rains iguanas whenever it freezes in Florida), but as the world gets warmer, their invasive line will spread, and it will devastate wildlife.

TLDR: irresponsible pet owners are the worst.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: But how do you BBQ them?


For the Tegu, I'd go with Lizard on a Stick.  For the teenage boys, pulled pork sandwiches on French bread.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: oh big deal, a cute little lizard...

Tegus raised from hatchlings are considered household pets by some reptile fans. They can be housetrained and "like to be hugged," Mazzotti said.

They also have sharp teeth and claws and can grow to a length of 4.5 feet.


holy fark.


Yep, had a pet Tegu in high school. It loved raw chicken, yaw eggs, chop meat you name it.

It was 4ft long and about 15lbs. Can climb anything. Mine learned its name and would come to me if I called it. They can make excellent and fascinating pets, shame so many dipshiats turned them loose in a tropic environment were they can thrive and harm the eco system.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've always been a fan of teenage boys who will put anything in their mouths.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: Do they eat pythons?


And then we can send in gorillas to deal with the tegu.
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: edmo: Do they eat pythons?

And then we can send in gorillas to deal with the tegu.


But the gorillas won't freeze in Florida winters. They will just vote Republican
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I've always been a fan of teenage boys who will put anything in their mouths.


Haveaseatoverthere.jpeg

As for this story, I think it's safe to say that by introducing all these species to each other we are simply hastening God's design.   There can be only one...
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What about Rogu?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poopyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is why my Florida cat stays inside the house. No tabby appetizers for the Tegu.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 minute ago  

poopyhead: This is why my Florida cat stays inside the house. No tabby appetizers for the Tegu.


Is Florida Cat as notorious as Florida Man?
 
