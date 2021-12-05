 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   We wish you a Merry Christmas (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Weird, Atlantic Ocean, Sun, time traveller, latest predictions, Universe, Earth, real-time traveller, Christmas Day  
•       •       •

905 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2021 at 3:38 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think the biggest prediction will be that this website will never improve. There's an article in there somewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is Steven Moffat writing the Dr Who Christmas special?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Something big will happen on this day that shocks the world, and changes the way humans live forever.

Yeah, the creator of the Segway said pretty much the same thing one time.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someone from the future would know that theirs really no way Christ was born on December 25th.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is it Cthulhu?  I hope it's Cthulhu.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We'll find out that politician is a sleazy scumbag,
That actor is gay but no one cares except his boyfriend and that Drew drank himself sober which will be closest he's been to sober for years.
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I already have a superpower, according to my son.

"By the power of hydrocodone, I clog thee, porcelain throne!"

/but I only use it for the greater good
//son, prepare the hydraulic ramming device
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's like Q-Anon for hippies.
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FARK needs a wanking motion tag
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did anyone ask Drew his thoughts since he is a time traveler too?!?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So if anything happens December 25th, this person is gonna run with it.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: I already have a superpower, according to my son.

"By the power of hydrocodone, I clog thee, porcelain throne!"

/but I only use it for the greater good
//son, prepare the hydraulic ramming device


I certainly hope said device is for the commode...
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He said in his latest post: "On December 20, eight humans will receive superpowers from the energy waves of the Sun.

It's a super power to me
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Daily bad drawing
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So Jesus comes back and announces that we are all in a Simulation and his Dad is rebooting the servers "pretty soon"?
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Something big will happen on this day that shocks the world, and changes the way humans live forever.

Yeah, the creator of the Segway said pretty much the same thing one time.


That claim was primarily the result of secrecy, leaks, and media hype than any statement by the inventor.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: So if anything happens December 25th, this person is gonna run with it.


He also predicted that 8 people would get super powers on the 20th due to rays of the sun.

Not sure which frequency causes super powers or why only 8 people will get them though.
Hubbies birth day is the 21st and I never know what to get him. Ya think I can score one of those slots?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And a Harpy Newt Ear.

No, I didn't read the article or thread.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The something that is going to happen that has never happened before is that the time traveler will win every single national lottery simultaneously.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.