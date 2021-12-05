 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Remember back when there were COVID plague outbreaks on cruise ships? Like today   (abc7.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like Hell on Earth. And now   there's also Covid
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Prior to disembarking in New Orleans, each person on board will be tested for the coronavirus. Anyone who tests positive will either go directly home or self-isolate in accommodations provided by the cruise line, officials said.


Every one of them needs to be in quarantine for 2 weeks, positive or not.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just have every passenger take these in advance. There problem solved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ten seems pretty good, out of thousands.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Anyone who tests positive will either go directly home or self-isolate in accommodations provided by the cruise line, officials said"

uh huh, sure.  Straight home, on their flight home, with other people.  Or, straight home, then to the store, then off to see friends.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Anyone who tests positive will either go directly home or self-isolate in accommodations provided by the cruise line, officials said"

uh huh, sure.  Straight home, on their flight home, with other people.  Or, straight home, then to the store, then off to see friends.


Not the cruise line's job to police them after they leave. That's up to the country.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

austerity101: Ten seems pretty good, out of thousands.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Prior to disembarking in New Orleans, each person on board will be tested for the coronavirus. Anyone who tests positive will either go directly home or self-isolate in accommodations provided by the cruise line, officials said.


Every one of them needs to be in quarantine for 2 weeks, positive or not.


But its good that they managed to make 3 landings in Central America, to share the fun.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Every one of them needs to be in quarantine for 2 weeks, positive or not.


Send them around again

/no stops this time
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Landing in New Orleans?

SHOW US YOUR TITS NEGATIVE TEST!

*throws beads*
 
DemonEater
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Perspective: it was 10 people positive out of 3200.

Do you remember the Diamond Princess almost two years ago, which had basically the same number of people on board but 700 cases and 9 people died.  And that was with OG, far-less-transmissible strain.

I'm assuming everyone was vaccinated. You're going to get some breakthroughs with delta.  That's a pretty low rate.  Compared to the Diamond Princess that's like a 98% efficacy (although that's a bad comparison for a bunch of reasons).  Yes, everyone should be given a PCR test today, and isolate and take another one in 5 days, but this isn't 2020, we don't need to lock everyone up for 2 weeks anymore.

You shouldn't go on cruises if you don't want to risk diseases.
 
