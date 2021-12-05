 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Teaching English in Japan can be fatal   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Detention, Immigration detention, Human rights, Arbitrary arrest and detention, Sri Lanka, Japan's immigration system, say Japan, Rathnayake's case  
•       •       •

970 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2021 at 12:50 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a bad case of Diarrhea - Japanese learning English
Youtube CKjaFG4YN6g
 
ongbok
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CKjaFG4Y​N6g?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Okay
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is Japan where Donald Trump took immigration advice from?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CKjaFG4Y​N6g?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Is Japan where Donald Trump took immigration advice from?


__________________________________

They've gotten a broad pass for a long time, but hopefully, this exposure will prompt Japanese citizens and politicians to push for broad changes.
 
Tool for Love
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Calling George Takei to the white, er, yeah, the Courtesy Phone...
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CKjaFG4Y​N6g?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I would chance it,
 
quiotu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Is Japan where Donald Trump took immigration advice from?


Japan has been terribly isolationist and racist for a LONG time. While the younger generations may not have issues with it as the world becomes more connected, much like the US, the older backwards generations are still in charge.

It takes time to cleanse a society of racism, and like our country proved, it's easy to return when people decide not to care or stay vigilant anymore.
 
chewd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CKjaFG4Y​N6g?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Im going to have that song in my head the rest of the day now.. thanks a lot!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [YouTube video: I have a bad case of Diarrhea - Japanese learning English]


They specifically mentioned they had been giving her milk, and she lost a lot of weight and a short amount of time.

A food intolerance to milk would have that effect on someone.

/had stomach cramping so bad I went to the emergency room
//my GP said I needed to eat more fiber
///started eating cereal every morning.  With milk
////dropped 35lbs in 6 months, cramping got worse
//would not recommend
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Only Japanese descendants of those running the prison camp at the river kwai are allowed to hold official immigration positions.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Obviously the shortcomings of Japanese society are pretty common knowledge to us, but I have to think that someone who chose Japan because she liked their cartoons probably wasn't cut out to travel anywhere on her own.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
she could've gone home, but had received written death threats from her 'partner', that if she left the country and thereby him, he would track her down and kill her.  according to her sisters this is the direct reason she changed her mind about simply agreeing to leave when Japan told her to.  i can't be the only one who feels like he is a contributing factor in what is a negligent homicide at the least, and murder by torture if we want to be realistic.  and are death threats not illegal in Japan?  idk, ianaJl.  total horror story, but it looks like people are trying to make something positive come of it.
 
powhound
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, that was depressing. And I'm thinking the US is not much better and more likely worse in this type of thing.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What is with Americans and any weeb wanting to  move to Japan? It's the equivalent of Paris Syndrome. Disillusionment is strong after a couple years and they ultimately hate the country when they leave. Know two people who were in the military and they were disgusted about how animals were treated. Another person worked for a multinational corporation that got a transfer to Tokyo...hated it. Another is reduced to walking around to find a Kissa open while translating text.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

quiotu: DarkSoulNoHope: Is Japan where Donald Trump took immigration advice from?

Japan has been terribly isolationist and racist for a LONG time. While the younger generations may not have issues with it as the world becomes more connected, much like the US, the older backwards generations are still in charge.

It takes time to cleanse a society of racism, and like our country proved, it's easy to return when people decide not to care or stay vigilant anymore.


Yeah imagine the horror of a nation having 1000 people incarcerated for immigration violations or treating immigrants like lesser people.

Who would do such a thing?

/they offered to send her back but she said "no"
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lethal kancho attack?
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Funk Brothers: What is with Americans and any weeb wanting to  move to Japan? It's the equivalent of Paris Syndrome. Disillusionment is strong after a couple years and they ultimately hate the country when they leave. Know two people who were in the military and they were disgusted about how animals were treated. Another person worked for a multinational corporation that got a transfer to Tokyo...hated it. Another is reduced to walking around to find a Kissa open while translating text.


Not American. She was Sri Lankan, but the Asian fantasy like you stated was very much her
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.