(WGNTV Chicago)   Maybe if we cut out the seven swans-a-swimming? (Yes, it's THAT article again)   (wgntv.com) divider line
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can get EIGHT milkmaids for $58!?
That sounds awesome!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I always thought that was the most idiotic song not just of Christmas but in all music history. Not a single lyric makes a lick of sense, the tune is disjointed and weird. Why the Fark do we have to hear this every year?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also...doesn't that imply that we are buying people? 8 maids-a-milking, 9 ladies dancing and 10 lords-a-leapin
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Agnes and John unavailable for comment.
 
12349876
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I can get EIGHT milkmaids for $58!?
That sounds awesome!


I know.  Those who prefer lords or drummers have to pay so much more.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why does it take 6 geese to lay 5 golden rings?

Who does...what...to...whom?

...or what?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I can get EIGHT milkmaids for $58!?
That sounds awesome!


Cheapest happy ending ever.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I remember how cool this was when I got it in an email thread back in 1995.
 
