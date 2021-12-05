 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   On today's edition of MadLib or real headline: "I Visited An Abandoned Nazi Vacation Spot After My $600 Minivan Stranded Me In Sweden"   (jalopnik.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

1083 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2021 at 10:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All the crap going on in the headline and the article and this idiot still manages to throw in praise for TFG.  We can't have an article about someone taking a European road trip in a POS van that breaks down without that idiot coming up casually in it?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IKEA, with all its shout outs to various villages and regions of Sweden, has no product called Prora, even given Ingvar Kamprad's little secret.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
400,000 word article, with 50 pictures fails to elaborate on clickbait headline.
Film at 11.  (will not contain Nazi resort footage)
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's not their usual fare of "I'm a Californian, but I live in NYC!"
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(reads headline)

David Tracy?

(opens article)

David Tracy.

I'll look at this some other time.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"my coworker Jason Torchinsky's son was turning 10 years old, and I had to somehow make him laugh.  Though I am entirely ignorant when it comes to dealing with children...I do know one thing that will make any of them laugh: misery. Particularly, my own....so I walked along a floating log and "slipped" into ice-cold water."

lol wut?  Your buddy's kid is having a birthday, so you "have to" make him laugh?  Which then escalates to you making a video of yourself intentionally falling in the ocean not far from the arctic circle during a stop on your road trip?  That feels like this guy is the awkward/weird co-worker and doesn't know it.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Our tour guide Kyle was very accommodating, but had a very weird habit of disappearing quite often and we found ourselves seemingly always asking others on the tour if they had seen him - two stars"
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Madison Cawthorn is interested.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Jimmy, did I ever tell you about the time I converted a used Datsun into an icebreaker and got stranded in Svalbard and stumbled upon an abandoned Russian mining town with a natatorium where I discovered a haunted music box that revealed the secrets of quantum field theory?"
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: All the crap going on in the headline and the article and this idiot still manages to throw in praise for TFG.  We can't have an article about someone taking a European road trip in a POS van that breaks down without that idiot coming up casually in it?


Look at it from the perspective of a cuck. THAT F-ing Guy is their god.

Also...I expected there to be a lot more pictures. What is the point of an article about a sojourn through Sweden without them?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I stumbled upon an abandoned nazi vacation spot in Sweden, I would not blog about it. I would just sit and watch Highlander II: the Quickening on my phone until AAA picked me up, which would be a long time because I'm not a member and I don't know if they have AAA in Europe
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow.  That was overly long
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That could actually be interesting to see. Did they have to make it an article, though?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So cute, expecting a Chrysler product of any kind to be reliable for anything.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.