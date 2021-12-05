 Skip to content
(AP News)   Add to the list of things that can kill you in Australia: snow   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Snow, Skiing, Death, Ski, Austria, Salzburg, third buried skier, Hohe Tauern  
ranev700
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Australia?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd be more impressed if Australian snow was incapable of killing you.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
 A frozen dingo took my baby!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You don't smother or freeze to death, it slowly poisons you.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ranev700: Australia?


It's the same
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Austria, Australia.... Close enough.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ranev700: Australia?


That's the joke.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Huh. TIL they sell airbags that will "float" you to the top if you're ever caught in an australialanche.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was skiing in the Australian Alps once.
Tyrol food is amazing. Try the Grostl and schpatzel
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Should've told ya

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I get the joke in this headline, but Australian avalanches are a thing: https://www.traveller.com.au/a​valanche​s-in-australia-what-you-need-to-know-w​hen-skiing-gq5qb0
 
