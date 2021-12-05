 Skip to content
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See through candy toys that look like glass. A Brazil nut in the bottom of a stocking. Sticky buns for breakfast. Ham for dinner, and the bone for new years hoppin John.
Carols being forbidden by the church until Christmas day, an 11p.m. service is held Christmas eve, and at midnight, 12 bells, then a round of Silent Night, and then you can go home.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother stopped baking and cooking while I was very young, and made my father do all the baking and cooking.  From what I remember of what she baked and cooked, it wasn't overly nutritious, but my father was a massive proponent of a meat and three veg type of meal, which was a bit healthier.  A bit, but not by much.  Too many of those frozen chopped spinach blocks, which he would boil.  But at least there was a lot of vegetables.  And a lot of mashed potatoes, or baked potatoes, or quinoa, or various types of pasta.  And then a meat.  But never bread, or rolls, or biscuits, or cornbread, outside of the pasta.

The one time my mother would cook each year was for Thanksgiving and Christmas.  She would take over the kitchen and the smoker in the backyard on the years that the holiday meats were smoked instead of baked in the oven.  And it was a complete takeover, we weren't allowed in the kitchen to even make lunch, and we had to wake up early enough to get breakfast before she started.  She didn't want help, she didn't want people in her kitchen when she did the holiday cooking and baking.  But about halfway through, she'd have a meltdown because it was too much to do by herself, and would scream at everybody for not helping her, but she wouldn't let anybody actually help her at that point either.  And when it was all done and over with, she had great resentment at having to do it all by herself, and the cycle would repeat at the next holiday.  The calmest holiday we ever had was one year while I was in high school, when we went to Shoney's for Thanksgiving.

Needless to say, it has turned me off completely from holiday cooking.  Just another reason why I cut off contact from my parents.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ex-wife would get drunk and knock over the tree more years than not.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've started making Christmas figgy puddings. Last year's was TERRIBLE, lol, but this year I've got a one fermenting in the fridge that I think should turn out much better.  I should probably douse it with some more brandy later today . . . .
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homemade egg nog
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family gone
No old ornaments
Dog by fire
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nodding and smiling while listening to my family talk shiat about each other because somehow over the years I became Switzerland.

At least the Filipino food is good and my uncle keeps a pretty comprehensive collection of whisk(e)ys.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they were younger the kids were allowed to open one & only one package on Christmas Eve (MrsRT picked out the package to be opened) .  Year after year, buy some strange magical happening, said package seemed to always contain new pajamas.  Strange how that happened.

/also had the kids put out a glass of bourbon for Santa rather than eggnog
//you see, he was tired of all that eggnog after delivering presents in Europe before heading west...
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For about 6 years my brother and I would get up early on Thanksgiving for a duck hunt.  They were rarely successful with limits of birds but always memorable and eventful.  That dwindled a few years back when we both were in relationships and holidays had to be divided up and split to appease others.  I miss those days of breaking frozen boat launches open with bats to launch a boat, icicles on my beard, shivering happy dogs and giggles of Glee as cupped up birds dump into the decoys on a holiday morning.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last Xmas before the plague, the family gathered at my Aunt's house for the holiday.  So, my aunt and uncle, my parents, my cousin, her husband, and their youngest son (the oldest having disinvited himself to spend it with his dad), my grandmother and me.  My cousin has been hinting she wants to start a tradition, where instead of her mother cooking all day (which turns into my mother cooking most of the day), that she'll make Xmas breakfast for everyone, as a sort of buffet style homemade breakfast.

So, we're thinking a ton of eggs, sausage, bacon, pancakes, hashbrowns, breads, waffles, some combination of any or all of these, right?  So, she starts up, with her mother, and we do the traditional handing out of the gifts before opening them.  Everything is passed around, they come back, things are opened, talked about, etc.  Shortly thereafter, it's announced breakfast is ready.

Plate after plate after plate is laid out on the table, all of prepackaged appetizers from M&M's meat shops.  Xmas breakfast is mini spring rolls, mozza sticks, dry pork ribs, mini franks in dough, cauliflower bites, etc.

About 2 hours later, my old man and I were down trying to find somewhere to get actual food.  We settled for gas station hot dogs, and tipped the guy there well for not just working the holiday, but for having food.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to get dressed as Santa and stinking drunk on bourbon and then go to the Golden Corral buffet and stick as much food as possible down my pants /not really
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of people have a favorite album that helps get them through the holidays with a minimum of mental anguish.

This is mine, i go back to it every December.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0R0K​Y​7W3J0&list=PLiN-7mukU_RH-rp3r8CiLT7i5L​iEF8ela
(Lou Reed -- Magic and Loss)

(sorry for the sloppy link... the fark youtube embed linky thing doesnt seem to like playlists)
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in the Navy most if my career was spent stationed on ships. On Thanksgivings we were not deployed I would take duty if I wasn't already assigned just to have Thanksgiving dinner onboard the ship. The full talent of the Culinary Specialists was on display and many would incorporate foods traditional to their families. My family would come onboard for the meal and my daughter loved the attention. When the meal was finished and my family went I home, I would kick the young Sailor out of the scullery and wash the dishes. On Black Friday I give blood, and the past several years since my daughter is old enough she has joined me. Retired for several years now and I miss the ships but still do all the dishes wherever we go from Thanksgiving and even when visiting family I can find a Black Friday blood drive.

No real traditions for Christmas except enchiladas for dinner. No real back story or even ethnic connection, we just like enchiladas and it is a big production making the red and green sauces, slow cooking the chicken, and rolling them for the oven.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: M&M's meat shops


So only the chocolate insides rather than the hard shell?  Got to admit, cauliflower flavored M&Ms are a new one for me

/off to that Google place to see if I'm completely misunderstanding this
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Our Mom would use so many of those "icicles" that when she was done, the tree looked like a giant Hershey's Kiss.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Deathbymeteor: M&M's meat shops

So only the chocolate insides rather than the hard shell?  Got to admit, cauliflower flavored M&Ms are a new one for me

/off to that Google place to see if I'm completely misunderstanding this


"M&M Food Market (French: Les aliments M&M), formerly known as M&M Meat Shops, is a Canadian frozen food retail "
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: /off to that Google place to see if I'm completely misunderstanding this


Oh...

/turns out to be a Canadian thing
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ham or smoked turkey breast, fixings, lefse. Also alternating tree themes. 2 years multicolored lights and presents xmas eve (wife's family tradition), 1 year red & white lights on the tree and gifts xmas morning (my traditions).
 
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thebibly tradition I truly miss is Christmas Eve dinner with my mom and sister. I don't mean actually spending time with them mind you, just the food. It was the only day of the year my mother would make her amazing fried chicken.
 
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The only*
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Growing up my family had a tradition that kids got their stockings Christmas morning (which had a few things to keep us occupied, but nothing "big") but the rest of the presents weren't opened until after Christmas dinner was finished and cleaned up. Usually we had to wait until at least 9pm. Apparently this was my grandfather's idea with the intent to keep the kids focused on other things and have the gifts almost be an afterthought. His plan wasn't entirely successful as there was a lot of anticipation brewing over the gifts, but it did keep the kids on their best behavior and we were always extra helpful when it was time to clear the table and wash dishes.

My grandparents were fairly thrifty, a side effect of living through the Great Depression, so another tradition we had was when unwrapping gifts we had to try and save the wrapping paper to reuse it. My grandma would literally fold it up and reuse it sometimes multiple times. A side benefit of this was we didn't have a big pile of torn wrapping paper strewn all over the place.

Combine both "traditions" and you ended up with celebrations lasting the full day, the kids on their best behavior and super cooperative, everything cleaned up before you went to bed, and a lot less stress on the adults.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We'd turn out most of the lights in the house and have Christmas Eve dinner by candlelight. I don't remember what we ate, just that we kids got a candy cane and foil-wrapped chocolate balls at our plates that we could eat with dinner. And we had these liqueur glasses that looked like tiny wine glasses that we would sip cranberry-grape juice out of.

Still trying to figure out our own traditions with the kids. We used to walk down to the tree lot outside the IKEA with our neighbours  and their kids, but the tree lot's closed this year.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We'd been an Open Gifts on Christmas Eve family until my Grandpa died. The tradition wasn't much. He'd drive us all over town to see the Christmas lights while the parents arranged the gifts around the tree. It's my favorite Christmas season memory. After he died we switched to Christmas morning like most people. By then, of course, I'd long quit believing in Santa, and Christmas morning was just the rush of kid avarice.

It's so long ago, I can hardly bring it to mind. As I've been typing this, I've been puzzled. There weren't enough seats in his car for all of us kids. (Big Catholic family.) Who stayed behind? My oldest sister? Did she help the parents? My youngest sister? Was she put in bed? It's bothering me and there's nobody to ask. The funny thing is I can remember the one time all of us piled into one car. We went down to Marion County to a family reunion. (You non-Kentuckians: that's where a lot of bourbon comes from.) Anyway, the front seat was taken by parents and my grandmother. All the rest of us were stacked into the back seat like cord wood. It was August. My parents chain smoked. There was no A/C. Cars in those days had woozy shock absorbers, and taking shallow hills at speed produced a lose-your-stomach feeling. August in Kentucky meant tobacco barns were filled and smelly. And we passed several distilleries which bonged with sour mash. Heat. Tobacco smoke. Sickly curing tobacco. Rancid sour mash. And stomach turning hills. Sorry that this wandered from Christmas. One last memory of that trip though. The reunion was on a Kentucky farm in the 50s. An older sister went off walking with a cousin, leaned against a fence, and got bit on her shoulder by a mule. Merry August.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It starts in the morning when my mother misplaces her trust in the rest of us that we are all going to behave like a Norman Rockwell painting. Dad will find something off-topic to feed his compulsion disorder, and my sister will egg him on. My brother will start slowly amping up his disdain for holidays, tradition, and joy in general in an effort to watch mom go bugeyed. My sister will domineer whatever topic dad was obsessing over and they'll begin bicker heavily over who's vision is correct. This is the moment when my brother will pounce, deftly using his bitterness and misanthropy to turn the three against each other into a battle royale, with himself as competitor four. My older nephew will loudly proclaim that "this sucks!" and will beg to go to his room. My younger nephew will loudly proclaim "goo goo ga ga!" and hit people with a plastic spatula, because he is a toddler. When everyone is emotionally exhausted, we will eat ham and I'll thank God privately that I don't have to go to mass anymore.
 
WyDave
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was the Christmas berserker in our house growing up. The hyper kid who pored over the Sears and Penny's Christmas Wish catalogs and dogeared corners as hints months in advance.  I was wound pretty tight by the time Christmas came, dying to get at the loot under tree.  

But on a dairy farm, there are complications. Them cows don't milk themselves and don't understand holidays.

So the parental rules for Christmas morning were: "I don't care when YOU wake up, we're not getting up until milking time.  At 7:00AM you may open your stocking and play with what's there.  The big presents under the tree don't get opened until the morning milking is done and the barn chores finished and the barn crew has had breakfast."

My older bothers [sic] saw this as an opportunity to torture me. They were old enough to work the morning milking and the barn chores. (For some reason, my parents and grandparents thought it was a bad idea to have an overexcited grade schooler around the cows that morning.) So they would take their sweet time milking and cleaning. And then, worst of all, they didn't grab a quick bite for breakfast. This was their chance to have Mom make the most elaborate things they could think of. Pancakes. Waffles--which are diabolically slow as you can only make one at a time. There would be seconds.  There would be thirds. There would be extra bacon and eggs that needed cooking.  Another pot of coffee.  

And in the background of all this there would be one increasingly agitated small boy who was completely and utterly about to lose all control, pinballing around the kitchen trying to get them to "EAT FASTER! C'MON!" Which entreaties have the opposite of the desired effect on older bothers, leading to their deciding to get cleaned up before the non-farm relatives arrived.  "Can't be smelly for those townies". How long those showers felt to the small child knocking on the bathroom door begging for haste. I mean, these guys could get up and out the door in five minutes on school mornings, but Christmas morning required a more leisurely cleaning.

FINALLY, sometime after ten but often closer to eleven it would be time to open the presents. I always argued for everyone waking an hour earlier on Christmas morning, opening presents, and then doing the morning milking and chores, but I was always overruled. Goading me into my superball imitation was one of the traditions, I see now.
 
palelizard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pizza is what you eat on Christmas Eve. That's the big one, to the point of when my siblings and I were younger, my parents would order and pay for one from the local pizza joint to be delivered. It wasn't exclusive, we'd have pizza plenty of other times, but on Christmas Eve, you got pizza.

Also, Thanksgiving was turkey, Christmas was standing rib roast, Easter was ham.

Now that I think about it, all my family traditions are about food. I'm not saying that's the only reason I'm fat, but damn, it definitely gets an assist.

Recoil Therapy: /also had the kids put out a glass of bourbon for Santa rather than eggnog


I tried to start that one. Mrs palelizard shut that one down fast, with a side of "I will murder you" glare.
 
Calamity Gin [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Orange danishes on Christmas morning. I don't know how the tradition started, but I'm doing my best to carry it on. They have to be the ones from the peel and pop can, and you have to eat them hot, because once they cool off, they're inedible.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought of one that I tried to start way, way back when.

I was about 10-11ish, played trumpet in the school band & also was the bugler for my Boy Scout Troop

Apparently standing in the hallway at 5am on Christmas morning playing revile wasn't as well received as I incorrectly thought it might be...
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: I thought of one that I tried to start way, way back when.

I was about 10-11ish, played trumpet in the school band & also was the bugler for my Boy Scout Troop

Apparently standing in the hallway at 5am on Christmas morning playing revile wasn't as well received as I incorrectly thought it might be...


You're still alive, so it was better recieved than it would have been at my house.
 
