(BBC-US)   "I balanced a Mini on my head." With helpful photo of a man with a Mini on his head   (bbc.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jamie Sommers did it 40 years ago.  In heels.

//His is just a Mini body with a particularly crappy set of wheels attached.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 433x627]

Jamie Sommers did it 40 years ago.  In heels.

//His is just a Mini body with a particularly crappy set of wheels attached.


Is that, Mr. Bean?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have no idea what you're talking about, so here's a picture of a Limey with a mini on his head.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Clever. Now do an M1-A1 Abrahms
 
Pew
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ummmmm, no. He balanced an empty shell that didnt weigh as much as he did on his head, had no real tires, and "just happened" to have blackout windows so no one could see everything else that got removed
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I balanced a Mini on my head!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
His chiropractor was seen in the background smiling knowingly.
 
