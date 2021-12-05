 Skip to content
 
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Tampa teenage trampoline terror   (fox13news.com) divider line
11
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happens when too many teenagers gather together in confined places without supervision.

/Mob thinking sucks.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just kids having fun.
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tampa. Nukes. Orbit.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size


TRAMBAMPOLINE!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They should be bounced from further visits.

And don't have Travis Scott as DJ.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sucks to your assmar!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks like only about 2-4 people are fighting and they're being watched by a crowd that might only upset the fire marshall if he hasn't been paid off.
Then it goes out to the parking lot where still only a couple of people are fighting.

/Back in my day a brawl was a brawl
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You sign away your life on a waiver when you enter.  Two of my friends had children break bones at a skyzone, skyzone doesn't care. They have no responsibility.  So why would injuries from a mob matter?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
