Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 866: "A Thing of Beauty is a Joy Forever".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: A Thing of Beauty is a Joy Forever

Description: Show us pictures of things you find beautiful. Note: Things are inanimate objects; people and animals need not apply.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sunrise over Hingham, Mass.
 
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Moonrise and Venus
 
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A minimalist crescent moon.
 
verchad
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Volo Auto Museum, Volo, Illinois
Beautiful car, note the glass/crystal hood ornament
 
verchad
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Christmas Around the World at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago in 2008.
Many field trips there as a kid and then going as an adult and taking our daughter to see all the decorated trees.
 
verchad
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
One of the Majestic Lions at the Art Institute of Chicago. Went when they had a Van Gogh exhibit. Amazing
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Old gravestones, and the folk art they carry.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
I won this at a Chinese auction on Saturday.

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Blocky The Snowman"

Blocky the Snowman, was a very wooden soul...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Green Meets Yellow"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Crashing On The Shore"
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of the things I like to photograph are old things well past their prime that are still beautiful in decay. Hence this photo of an old zinnia flower.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Iced up spider web.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Milkweed Seed - Gonna Fly Now
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/Blue Ridge Mountains
//Boone, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
RIMG1198 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nashville somewhere
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's an older shot, but I love this view of the Elkhorn Creek in Central Kentucky.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Grand Mesa, Colorado, 2003
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another on the Mesa.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

in the Necropolis Cristobal Colon, Havana, Cuba
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
M16 - The Eagle Nebula.  6-inch refractor, Canon 60Da, ISO 1600, 2 minutes single exposure.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Foggy Dawn
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

1963 Lotus driven by Jim Clark to 2nd place in the Indianapolis 500
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Antelope Canyon-020 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
old barn
/Blowing Rock, NC
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

French Horn by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Skogskyrkogården. This place brings me joy.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spotted in Tucumcari
 
RagnarD
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RagnarD
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Wind Rivers
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

