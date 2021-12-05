 Skip to content
 
(Backpacker) DRTFA, but socks. Lots of socks
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Paywalled.
You must pay to see this guys sack.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1) don't lose a lot of money on a heap load of equipment in a fit of excitement, a midlife crisis or both, then going out for that long trip and realizing this isn't for you. Or worse, getting injured. Start off with a good pair of hiking boots and socks, a decent water bottle and go out for a couple of hours hike. Build incrementally in distance, stamina/commitment and equipment.
2) if possible, start with someone more experienced (but at your terms)
 
