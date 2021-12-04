 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Gilead recalls vials of its Remdesivir due to glass contamination. You know. Remdesivir. The covid drug given by intravenous (IV) infusion   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
CEO, Irwin Mainway, unavailable for comment?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Soon turned out...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark medical community, is this "oh my God, this will ruin the IV dispensers"? Or "OH MY GOD!! If one piece of glass gets into a patient's heart!!1!"
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image image 425x729]
Soon turned out...


I had a toe of glass
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image image 425x729]
Soon turned out...


Nice camel toe. Would be a shame if something happened to it.
 
Northern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Fark medical community, is this "oh my God, this will ruin the IV dispensers"? Or "OH MY GOD!! If one piece of glass gets into a patient's heart!!1!"


USP<790> wants to know what is going on in this thread.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Fark medical community, is this "oh my God, this will ruin the IV dispensers"? Or "OH MY GOD!! If one piece of glass gets into a patient's heart!!1!"


Emboli to the brain more like it. Our pulmonary and cardiovascular patient would suddenly become a neuro pt with a CVA.
 
