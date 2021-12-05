 Skip to content
 
(ESPN)   Texas football assistant sued over some serious monkey business   (espn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A monkey is a wild animal. They would be hard to keep as pets. I don't think Pennsylvania where I live you are allowed to even have one as a pet.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"A 11 /12 year old child should know better then to enter someone yard without permission and old enough to also follow the rules," she added. "The rules were when u get to the gate turn around and come back out for candy every other parent and child did so !"

Lady seems to be a complete liar and a grade A biatch.

Also monkeys are complete psychos. If they get mad they will fark you up before you even know they are farking you up.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Could be worse.

So Cold... (The Simpsons)
Youtube eQykZB_zUZI
 
DrWhy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think the monkey just didn't like the name Clinkenbeard.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Keeping a monkey is like having a living chainsaw with serious anxiety and depression.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thomas is also identified as "Pole Assassin" in the lawsuit, her stage name as a dancer. She once appeared on "The Jerry Springer Show" with the monkey.

She sounds nice.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
