(MSN)   The birthplace of nutrition science, Kellogg's mansion, being demolished to build a bypass to Wellville   (msn.com) divider line
    Will Keith Kellogg, John Harvey Kellogg, Corn flakes, West Hills, Los Angeles, California  
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Science of masturbation?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went through the slideshow. This isn't a big loss.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I went through the slideshow. This isn't a big loss.


It never is. People have disturbing attachments and reverence to places connected to events, even though they know the event was what mattered, not the place. Especially when it comes to "someone famous once farted here" type things. Like this
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I went through the slideshow. This isn't a big loss.


The only thing that burns me about stuff like this is loss of building materials.  I imagine nowadays they, hopefully, strip anything valuable before demo, I just can't help but picture a lot of of the wood and stone being trashed, rather than repurposed.

We looked at buying a historic home, there are a ton around here you can practically get for a song.

Which makes sense when you see the fortune it'll cost you to do any repairs and still be within the regulations you have to follow. I didn't want to do it either.

Those old growth heart pine floors, though...
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, back in the 70s some nights got pretty wild there. Between free-basing rice krispy treats and doing lines of crushed coco-puffs with Sam (Toucan), I stumbled into a room to find Tony the tiger getting absolutley railed by dig 'em the frog. All I could think to say was "hows it goin, 'Tone?"

You already know his answer.
 
Cereal Fetish
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Science of masturbation?


img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size

About that....
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That must be some definition of the word 'abandoned' that I'm unfamiliar with.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Lsherm: I went through the slideshow. This isn't a big loss.

The only thing that burns me about stuff like this is loss of building materials.  I imagine nowadays they, hopefully, strip anything valuable before demo, I just can't help but picture a lot of of the wood and stone being trashed, rather than repurposed.

We looked at buying a historic home, there are a ton around here you can practically get for a song.

Which makes sense when you see the fortune it'll cost you to do any repairs and still be within the regulations you have to follow. I didn't want to do it either.

Those old growth heart pine floors, though...


To help stop the waste and to help out people in need, the Habitat for Humanity "Re-Store" is there to recycle valuable resources left over from demos or renos.

Habitat ReStores[edit]
"ReStore" redirects here. For other uses, see Restore.
Habitat ReStores are retail outlets that sell new and used building and household materials donated by small businesses, large companies, job sites, and individuals. Proceeds from ReStores help local affiliates fund the construction of Habitat houses within the community. Many affiliates across the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand operate successful ReStores-some of which raise enough funds to build an additional 10 or more houses per year.[13] Many ReStores cover the administrative costs of the Habitat affiliate so that 100% of donor funds can be put toward home construction and rehabilitation projects.

Check 'em out.  The have tons of gently-used furnishings and building materiel at a fraction of the cost of brand-new.
 
dryknife
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"science"

LOL
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
William Kellogg was the brother of Dr John Kellogg, the birthplace of what became the Kellogg company was the Battlecreek sanitarium in Michigan.

The Kellogg brothers hated each other William wanted to commercialize the breakfast cereal after the recipe was stolen by Post who was a patient there. The crack pot Doctor disagreed and there were law suits over who could use the Kellogg name.

This is just some retirement home not a place of real historic interest.
 
