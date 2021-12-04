 Skip to content
 
Here's your writing assignment for today   (twitter.com)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She said I want your nuts!
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
iron stucture provides exercise opportunities.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Secret Squirrel Scales Security Stockade Stealthily.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ballet is my life.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have gum on my foot
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where's my nuts?

/double entendre
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My foot smells weird.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And a five, six, seven, eight!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Ballet is my life.


Beat me to it
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For sale: squirrel underpants, never worn.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pro squirrels never skip leg day.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get that parkour. GET THAT PARKOUR!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure about new ballet teacher.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need a pedicure refund.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want some of this, baby?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Like this, Mr. Tarantino?
 
ongbok
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These nuts!
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You put your left foot in....
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He knew what he'd stepped in.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"You want fame? Well fame costs!"
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I love me some fat balls"
 
killershark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let's get physical, physical!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Dug?"
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nut hunting.....serious business.  Limber up.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Even Fark squirrel exercises.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For sale.  Squirrel shoes.  Never worn.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can suck my toes.
 
