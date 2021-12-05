 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hello 911. The call is coming from inside the house   (cnn.com) divider line
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The incident occurred when the two dispatchers were trading firearms and one of the weapons was accidentally discharged, striking 23-year-old dispatcher Kyle Garret, police said.

If this was a prearranged trade, surely there was no need for the firearms to be loaded at all? How hard is it to unload these weapons? These people are morons, and one is now a candidate for a Darwin Award.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
shared the hobby of casual gun trading

Do they all throw the gun-lock keys in a hat and then grab one out before heading home?

/Like they're using gun locks
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The two dispatches involved in the incident are were "cousins and best friends," according to the sheriff's department.

FTFY
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading. This is a tragedy that you can never prepare for," the statement said. "We are asking for prayers for the family of Kyle and Colton. We also ask that you pray for the dispatchers, deputies, and first responders that work alongside them every day."

YES IT IS! You can prepare for it and prevent it by walking the goddamn talk about gun safety. I grew up in rural Ohio and you were taught to respect the power of a gun. Never point it at a person, EVER. Never assume a gun is unloaded. Never show a gun unless you are prepared to use it. The "nevers" list was long, extensive, and reasonable.

Guns aren't goddamn toys. They aren't trophies. If you want to show them off, you do it at a range or (at least when I was growing up) on property set up to shoot them. Absolutely no one in the 1980's was bringing out their newest purchase during a dinner party. It would be considered madness.

The truck racks, wall racks, and other displays were unloaded. Everyone understood guns on display were a risk. If a loaded gun was kept anywhere, it was sure as shiat kept far from the kids. WTF is wrong with people these days?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Glad to see I'm not the only one confused about this hobby of casual gun trading.  I mean, WTF?

They were playing with their guns and one of them got shot and killed.  The. End.  Stop trying to mitigate, FFS.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dafuq a switchboard operator need a gun for?
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Dafuq a switchboard operator need a gun for?


As emotional support to get over failing the exams to become a cop.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading.

Goddamnit America, this is why we are an international laughingstock.  This is why other nations issue travel advisories to their citizens interested in being tourists here.  Too many farking guns.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The incident occurred when the two dispatchers were trading firearms

Oopsie. No backsies.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: The incident occurred when the two dispatchers were trading firearms and one of the weapons was accidentally discharged, striking 23-year-old dispatcher Kyle Garret, police said.

If this was a prearranged trade, surely there was no need for the firearms to be loaded at all? How hard is it to unload these weapons? These people are morons, and one is now a candidate for a Darwin Award.


The reason it was loaded was because:

""They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading. This is a tragedy that you can never prepare for," the statement said."

You can't prepare for something like a gun you're trading accidentally discharging. You just can't.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We would also have accepted the Murica tag.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't happen when you trade baseball cards...
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: "They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading. This is a tragedy that you can never prepare for," the statement said. "We are asking for prayers for the family of Kyle and Colton. We also ask that you pray for the dispatchers, deputies, and first responders that work alongside them every day."

YES IT IS! You can prepare for it and prevent it by walking the goddamn talk about gun safety. I grew up in rural Ohio and you were taught to respect the power of a gun. Never point it at a person, EVER. Never assume a gun is unloaded. Never show a gun unless you are prepared to use it. The "nevers" list was long, extensive, and reasonable.

Guns aren't goddamn toys. They aren't trophies. If you want to show them off, you do it at a range or (at least when I was growing up) on property set up to shoot them. Absolutely no one in the 1980's was bringing out their newest purchase during a dinner party. It would be considered madness.

The truck racks, wall racks, and other displays were unloaded. Everyone understood guns on display were a risk. If a loaded gun was kept anywhere, it was sure as shiat kept far from the kids. WTF is wrong with people these days?


sHalL nOt iNfrINge!!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The term is "negligent discharge".  It's not an accident.  It's incompetence.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: "They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading. This is a tragedy that you can never prepare for," the statement said. "We are asking for prayers for the family of Kyle and Colton. We also ask that you pray for the dispatchers, deputies, and first responders that work alongside them every day."

YES IT IS! You can prepare for it and prevent it by walking the goddamn talk about gun safety. I grew up in rural Ohio and you were taught to respect the power of a gun. Never point it at a person, EVER. Never assume a gun is unloaded. Never show a gun unless you are prepared to use it. The "nevers" list was long, extensive, and reasonable.

Guns aren't goddamn toys. They aren't trophies. If you want to show them off, you do it at a range or (at least when I was growing up) on property set up to shoot them. Absolutely no one in the 1980's was bringing out their newest purchase during a dinner party. It would be considered madness.

The truck racks, wall racks, and other displays were unloaded. Everyone understood guns on display were a risk. If a loaded gun was kept anywhere, it was sure as shiat kept far from the kids. WTF is wrong with people these days?


Guns have more rights than people in this country. That's what is wrong with people.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Wyatt Earp was still Sheriff those cowboys guns would have been down at the jail.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶🎶🎶🎶Some Folk won't shoot their kin but, then again some folk'll Like Cletus The Slacked-JawedYokel🎶🎶🎶🎶


Fark user imageView Full Size


Cletus: We wasn't just my cousin he was my best friend. Sorry, I didn't check if ain't wernt loaded
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading."

WTF is "casual gun trading", and in what way is it a "hobby"? Man, whatever it is, you can't get much more 'Murica than that. JHFC.

Casual Gun Trader 1: "Hi, fellow casual gun trader, I have a gun."
Casual Gun Trader 2: "Me too! I also have a gun."
Casual Gun Trader 1: "Let us engage in our hobby of casually trading guns."
Casual Gun Trader 2: "You had me at 'gun'! Very well then, I agree, let us casually trade guns. Here' I am handing you my gun."
Casual Gun Trader 1: "Excellent, here, take my gun as a casual trade. And thus, we have engaged in our hobby of casually trading guns. Please enjoy the rest of your day, fellow casual gun trader."
Casual Gun Trader 2: "Thanks and you too. Try not to shoot anyone during your next casual gun trade!"
Casual Gun Trader 1: "Will do!"
 
wildlifer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Glad to see I'm not the only one confused about this hobby of casual gun trading.  I mean, WTF?

They were playing with their guns and one of them got shot and killed.  The. End.  Stop trying to mitigate, FFS.


Facebook groups was a interesting place 6-7 years ago.
I did the red paperclip thing with a Mosin Nagant...I ended up with a Real Galil in the end..

Good times it was...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lorelle: The two dispatches involved in the incident are were "cousins and best friends," according to the sheriff's department.

FTFY


... And lovers?
 
gadian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: WTF is "casual gun trading", and in what way is it a "hobby"? Man, whatever it is, you can't get much more 'Murica than that. JHFC.


I'm on the fence as to whether it would be more or less expensive than Pokemon cards long term.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: "They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading."

WTF is "casual gun trading", and in what way is it a "hobby"?


is... is that a thing that people do?  I mean other than this pair of clowns.
 
Birnone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The incident occurred when the two dispatchers were trading firearms

You give me your gun and I'll give you my gun plus a bullet to the head to be named later.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lady J: Unscratchable_Itch: "They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading."

WTF is "casual gun trading", and in what way is it a "hobby"?

is... is that a thing that people do?  I mean other than this pair of clowns.


Yes, it is. Walk through any flea market, at least in the South, tomorrow and count how many tables have one or more guns on them.

That's less than half of what's available.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Glad to see I'm not the only one confused about this hobby of casual gun trading.  I mean, WTF?

They were playing with their guns and one of them got shot and killed.  The. End.  Stop trying to mitigate, FFS.


It wouldn't surprise me if they were.  Not trading as in a transaction, trading as in, "I'll let you play with mine if you let me play with yours." bullshiat.  Which still makes you correct, they were farking around and they found out

/how much you want to bet Glocks?
//real safety?  Who needs that?
///no idea how the fark the accidental shooting rate on those things vs. guns with a proper safety continues to be ignored
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Lady J: Unscratchable_Itch: "They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading."

WTF is "casual gun trading", and in what way is it a "hobby"?

is... is that a thing that people do?  I mean other than this pair of clowns.

Yes, it is. Walk through any flea market, at least in the South, tomorrow and count how many tables have one or more guns on them.

That's less than half of what's available.


article sounds different to that
 
Madaynun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Glad to see I'm not the only one confused about this hobby of casual gun trading.  I mean, WTF?

They were playing with their guns and one of them got shot and killed.  The. End.  Stop trying to mitigate, FFS.


Circle Jerk with Guns, and one went of prematurely.
 
rdyb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Could be true, could be a shoddy cover story. People lie a lot. Especially regarding fatal shootings
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The term is "negligent discharge".  It's not an accident.  It's incompetence.


Don't those result in pregnancies rather than gunshot wounds?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lady J: Jeff5: Lady J: Unscratchable_Itch: "They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading."

WTF is "casual gun trading", and in what way is it a "hobby"?

is... is that a thing that people do?  I mean other than this pair of clowns.

Yes, it is. Walk through any flea market, at least in the South, tomorrow and count how many tables have one or more guns on them.

That's less than half of what's available.

article sounds different to that


Rural flea markets have the same vendors every week, and the same customers. Gun trading is routine. The guns on the tables sometimes outnumber those being carried around but not always. If your buddy Bill at work is a little short and sells you his deer rifle cheap take it to the market and trade into something you want. Happens literally all the time in every market I've ever bought or sold in.
 
philodough
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kentucky


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You americans are absolutely farking bonkers.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The killer's IP was 192.168.1.1!

Old IT jokes never die.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Lady J: Jeff5: Lady J: Unscratchable_Itch: "They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading."

WTF is "casual gun trading", and in what way is it a "hobby"?

is... is that a thing that people do?  I mean other than this pair of clowns.

Yes, it is. Walk through any flea market, at least in the South, tomorrow and count how many tables have one or more guns on them.

That's less than half of what's available.

article sounds different to that

Rural flea markets have the same vendors every week, and the same customers. Gun trading is routine. The guns on the tables sometimes outnumber those being carried around but not always. If your buddy Bill at work is a little short and sells you his deer rifle cheap take it to the market and trade into something you want. Happens literally all the time in every market I've ever bought or sold in.


I repeat, article doesn't sound like that
 
gunsmack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One less f*cking moron, anyway.

/ can we get Alec Baldwin to make a PSA about how every gun is loaded
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Trading guns?  Is that what millennials are calling it now it is? 🤭🤗
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: The killer's IP was 192.168.1.1!

Old IT jokes never die.


127.0.0.1
 
duenor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wildlifer: Benevolent Misanthrope: Glad to see I'm not the only one confused about this hobby of casual gun trading.  I mean, WTF?

They were playing with their guns and one of them got shot and killed.  The. End.  Stop trying to mitigate, FFS.

Facebook groups was a interesting place 6-7 years ago.
I did the red paperclip thing with a Mosin Nagant...I ended up with a Real Galil in the end..

Good times it was...


What's a red paperclip? I own over two dozen MN variants and I've never heard of this. Nice trade!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least all that happened is that one of the morons trading guns shot the other. They could have accidentally shot and killed an innocent third party. The downside is that they didn't manage to both die.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope he got to tell the guns how much he loved them before he died
 
duenor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also, I thought this would be the much funnier story about the moron who broke into a family's house at 3am and managed to blow his own foot off with a rifle while burglarizing the place. He then called 911 from inside the house and claimed that a man wearing a ski mask had shot him lol
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If highly trained police support personnel can't handle firearms, how is the average untrained, semi-sober, citizen supposed to be trusted with a gun.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

duenor: wildlifer: Benevolent Misanthrope: Glad to see I'm not the only one confused about this hobby of casual gun trading.  I mean, WTF?

They were playing with their guns and one of them got shot and killed.  The. End.  Stop trying to mitigate, FFS.

Facebook groups was a interesting place 6-7 years ago.
I did the red paperclip thing with a Mosin Nagant...I ended up with a Real Galil in the end..

Good times it was...

What's a red paperclip? I own over two dozen MN variants and I've never heard of this. Nice trade!


It means trading up successively until you have something very valuable, but started with something of little value.  Some dude once traded a red paperclip for a pen, then the pen for something else, always trading up, until he ended up with a house.  Just search "one red paperclip".
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Dafuq a switchboard operator need a gun for?


Rights not exercised will disappear.
When the weaklings do not exercise their rights, someone has to, even if in a situation where  they aren't needed, to preserve the liberties. Instead of mocking those who are fighting to preserve your way of life, you should be thankful, especially with their sacrifices up to and including accidental* death.

/*negligent
 
Jeff5
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lady J: Jeff5: Lady J: Jeff5: Lady J: Unscratchable_Itch: "They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading."

WTF is "casual gun trading", and in what way is it a "hobby"?

is... is that a thing that people do?  I mean other than this pair of clowns.

Yes, it is. Walk through any flea market, at least in the South, tomorrow and count how many tables have one or more guns on them.

That's less than half of what's available.

article sounds different to that

Rural flea markets have the same vendors every week, and the same customers. Gun trading is routine. The guns on the tables sometimes outnumber those being carried around but not always. If your buddy Bill at work is a little short and sells you his deer rifle cheap take it to the market and trade into something you want. Happens literally all the time in every market I've ever bought or sold in.

I repeat, article doesn't sound like that


Some folks trade pocketknives as a hobby. Some trade old lanterns. Some trade guns.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Some folks trade pocketknives as a hobby. Some trade old lanterns. Some trade guns.


have you had a recent blow to the head?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If highly trained police support personnel can't handle firearms, how is the average untrained, semi-sober, citizen supposed to be trusted with a gun.


Most can. It does require a sixth grade education and parents who didn't meet at a family reunion though.

/ so that rules out a substantial portion of Kentucky
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lady J: Unscratchable_Itch: "They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading."

WTF is "casual gun trading", and in what way is it a "hobby"?

is... is that a thing that people do?  I mean other than this pair of clowns.


I've never heard of it and judging by Farker comment so far none of them have either.

But, ya know, it's 'Murica where anything gun related is not only possible, but highly likely.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lsherm: "They grew up together and shared the hobby of casual gun trading. This is a tragedy that you can never prepare for," the statement said. "We are asking for prayers for the family of Kyle and Colton. We also ask that you pray for the dispatchers, deputies, and first responders that work alongside them every day."

YES IT IS! You can prepare for it and prevent it by walking the goddamn talk about gun safety. I grew up in rural Ohio and you were taught to respect the power of a gun. Never point it at a person, EVER. Never assume a gun is unloaded. Never show a gun unless you are prepared to use it. The "nevers" list was long, extensive, and reasonable.

Guns aren't goddamn toys. They aren't trophies. If you want to show them off, you do it at a range or (at least when I was growing up) on property set up to shoot them. Absolutely no one in the 1980's was bringing out their newest purchase during a dinner party. It would be considered madness.

The truck racks, wall racks, and other displays were unloaded. Everyone understood guns on display were a risk. If a loaded gun was kept anywhere, it was sure as shiat kept far from the kids. WTF is wrong with people these days?


And yet gun deaths have fallen precipitously since the '80s.

Curious that.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: You americans are absolutely farking bonkers.


That's being very generous.
 
