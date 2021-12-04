 Skip to content
 
(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM ET), Mr. Boynton's parents are staying with Connie for the weekend, George is fed up with Liz' stretching the truth and Superman enlists Batman and Robin to help him find the 2 missing pieces of Kryptonite   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Boynton's Parents - 5/14/1950 - Mr Boynton's parents have decided to visit him for Mother's Day, but since there's no place available for them to stay, they're spending the weekend with Connie.

My Favorite Husband - Liz Stretches the Truth - 1/20/1951 - George threatens to cut off Liz' allowance until she can prove she can tell nothing but the truth. She does so, but unfortunately in front of two of the bank's prospective clients. If Mr Abbott sounds a little bit "Flintstoney" to you, it's because he's voiced by Alan Reed.

Superman - Looking for Kryptonite - Parts 5 to 9 of 25 (12/10 - 12/14/1945) - Clark reveals his secret identity as Superman to Bruce Wayne (Batman) and enlists his and Robin's help in finding the remaining two pieces of Kryptonite.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Standing' by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good evening!

A little late tonight...
 
pdieten
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here I was expecting a Lustre Cream shampoo ad
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if Miss Brooks' age was ever established but Eve Arden was 42 when this show was done.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Aww... :(
 
