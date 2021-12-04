 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Ømicrøn karves its initials on over a dozen Norwegians and a møøse at office Christmas party. Fortunately they all have mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization, and are not pining for the fjords   (cnbc.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of talk is that?!?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hopefully those responsible for sacking the people who have written that headline have been sacked.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Omicron bites can be pretti nasti.
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You're a company that deals in South Africa having to know what's going on there and still have a big ass party? Morons.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: "All the attendees were fully vaccinated and had tested negative before the event."

1. Time to throw out those rapid tests. PCR or nothing until we get rapid tests that work.

2. Vaccinated folks will just have to chance a mild illness. It would have to be a damn good holiday party for me to want to roll the dice on that.

3. If vaxxed folks are picking it up, a prior Covid infection probably means diddly squat for someone who's unvaccinated. That means open season on 40% of Americans. It's going to be an even shiattier next few months for hospital workers.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What would Alf Cranner, the pioneer of 1960s Norwegian folk music, think about this if he were alive today? You're not familiar with Alf Cranner? He was the pioneer of 1960s Norwegian folk music.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

VoiceOfReason499: FTA: "All the attendees were fully vaccinated and had tested negative before the event."


I call BS on the everyone being tested part.
 
