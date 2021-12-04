 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   News: You had one job, and did it so poorly that someone's dead. Fark: Your job was being a "comfort animal" at a therapy farm   (wcvb.com) divider line
17
    Emergency medical technician, Chief Warren Nelson, Constable, Emergency medical services, Massachusetts farm, Cultivate Care Farms, comfort animal, Bolton police Chief Warren Nelson  
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, they won't say what animal. Do they have comfort lions or something?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Joe USer: So, they won't say what animal. Do they have comfort lions or something?


It says livestock, so maybe she tried to milk a bull.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Joe USer: So, they won't say what animal. Do they have comfort lions or something?


Guessing a cow of some sort.  We have a pet steer who is super sweet, to the point that it can be very dangerous when he comes running for pets and doesn't quite grasp that he can't stop 1100 pounds on a dime.   So yeah, probably got rolled on, or pressed against a fence/wall and couldn't breathe.  Or was just doing something dumb and got kicked.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MELROSE! FORGIVE ME!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Joe USer: So, they won't say what animal. Do they have comfort lions or something?

Guessing a cow of some sort.  We have a pet steer who is super sweet, to the point that it can be very dangerous when he comes running for pets and doesn't quite grasp that he can't stop 1100 pounds on a dime.   So yeah, probably got rolled on, or pressed against a fence/wall and couldn't breathe.  Or was just doing something dumb and got kicked.


Almost certainly a cow. You're looking at 1500+ lbs of affectionate animal if you meet the right one. There are videos all over youtube of people snuggling with cows, and I always think they don't realize if it rolls the wrong way in happiness it can put your ribs right through your lungs.

Cows? Cute. But physical representation? It's like snuggling with a car. Would you like to be run over by a car?

Note that in this video people are apparently instructed to keep out of the gravity field - under the cow - at all times:

The unusual Dutch wellness trend travelling the globe - BBC REEL
Youtube NKzvW8WyU4A


And even then, I wouldn't call any of that safe.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Comfort Hyena seemed like such a good idea

They love to laugh!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: DoBeDoBeDo: Joe USer: So, they won't say what animal. Do they have comfort lions or something?

Guessing a cow of some sort.  We have a pet steer who is super sweet, to the point that it can be very dangerous when he comes running for pets and doesn't quite grasp that he can't stop 1100 pounds on a dime.   So yeah, probably got rolled on, or pressed against a fence/wall and couldn't breathe.  Or was just doing something dumb and got kicked.

Almost certainly a cow. You're looking at 1500+ lbs of affectionate animal if you meet the right one. There are videos all over youtube of people snuggling with cows, and I always think they don't realize if it rolls the wrong way in happiness it can put your ribs right through your lungs.

Cows? Cute. But physical representation? It's like snuggling with a car. Would you like to be run over by a car?


Don't kid yourself Jimmy.....
Youtube JAxjqAfwfyI
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, THAT'S not how it's supposed to  work!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
WHEN COMFORT ANIMALS ATTACK! Next on FOX
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I feel like a comfort animal should weigh less than 100 kg or so.


I love my 2 fatass house cats (25+ lbs), but if they were tiger sized they would have accidentally killed me in my sleep dozens of times over the past 10 years.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lsherm: DoBeDoBeDo: Joe USer: So, they won't say what animal. Do they have comfort lions or something?

Guessing a cow of some sort.  We have a pet steer who is super sweet, to the point that it can be very dangerous when he comes running for pets and doesn't quite grasp that he can't stop 1100 pounds on a dime.   So yeah, probably got rolled on, or pressed against a fence/wall and couldn't breathe.  Or was just doing something dumb and got kicked.

Almost certainly a cow. You're looking at 1500+ lbs of affectionate animal if you meet the right one. There are videos all over youtube of people snuggling with cows, and I always think they don't realize if it rolls the wrong way in happiness it can put your ribs right through your lungs.

Cows? Cute. But physical representation? It's like snuggling with a car. Would you like to be run over by a car?

Note that in this video people are apparently instructed to keep out of the gravity field - under the cow - at all times:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/NKzvW8Wy​U4A]

And even then, I wouldn't call any of that safe.


Doesn't even have to be snuggling.  Their website mentions milking -> stand behind cow, get kicked by cow.
 
Northern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Japanese ambassador publicly apologized.
/Not obscure unless you are #45, even after Pooh Bear explained this joke.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That'll do pig. That'll do.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Comfort Hyena seemed like such a good idea

They love to laugh!


Comfort Ocelots are awesome tho.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not Enumclaw WA. so that probably lessens the chances of it being a horse
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nobody ever thought Cuddles would go bad

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
