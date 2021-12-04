 Skip to content
News: The LAPD Chief and Assistant Chief make a wrongful arrest. UltraFark: In France
41
    More: Dumbass, Police, Summer Olympic Games, LAPD Chief Michel Moore, international incident, local authorities, local time, security detail, wrongful arrest  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WTF is a police chief allowed an armed security detail in another country? He can't possibly be covered by any diplomatic agreement.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fnordfocus: WTF is a police chief allowed an armed security detail in another country? He can't possibly be covered by any diplomatic agreement.


That trope has been beaten to death like a p.o.c. in LA at the hands of the police
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fnordfocus: WTF is a police chief allowed an armed security detail in another country? He can't possibly be covered by any diplomatic agreement.


In the old days we called these boondoggles, but these days the LAPD probably calls it "research" or "information sharing." You know, to keep up with the times.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow you are a complete and total pussy if you go to farking the nice part of Marseille and feel like you need a security detail. Like wtf who would even know who these assholes are? If you feel like you are in a place where you need a security detail you sure as fark shouldn't be walking around at night with your wife. And if your wife insists on coming along and has to have a phone to 'gram about spending taxpayer money and play candy crush maybe make it a $39 throwaway and not a $2k iPhone so if some miscreant steals it you don't have to cause an international incident
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...It happened in Marseille, where LAPD Chief Michel Moore..."

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: Wow you are a complete and total pussy if you go to farking the nice part of Marseille and feel like you need a security detail.


Which leads to thinking anyone who bumps into is obvisly ripping you off becaue it's so scary in foregin contreis

"I would have been a lot more sure of the allegations before you made an action," he said. "Even if it was in the U.S., you should have been more sure.

Like that matters to cops in the US at all.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
guys i swear there's a good apple in here somewhere just hold on a minute guys
 
orygubner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock them up
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What a piss-panted baby! Why to go keeping that Ugly American stereotype going, dumbass!
 
xzelldx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Farking idiots
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It happened in Marseille, where LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Assistant Chief Robert Marino were walking the streets after dinner with their wives, along with two LAPD officers as security detail.

Thin blue line.

The average Chief of Police in Los Angeles, CA makes $108,580, 4% above the national average Chief of Police salary of $104,744.

I've never been to Marseilles, let alone with a "security detail".
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: WTF is a police chief allowed an armed security detail in another country? He can't possibly be covered by any diplomatic agreement.


The article makes no mention of them being armed.  I'd imagine they weren't.  Which would make them just two more tourists that went with the guy for all intents and purposes.  Until they tried to arrest someone like dumbfarks

/even as a cop it's difficult at the absolute best to get carry permission in another country without immediate and obvious need
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Croiseur Douze to thread 11961549, s'il te plaît
 
cefm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tous les gendarmes sont putains?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: WTF is a police chief allowed an armed security detail in another country? He can't possibly be covered by any diplomatic agreement.


They were invited guests, and coordinating with the French police on security for upcoming Olympics.
The French government probably approved of the security detail, for the paranoid LAPD.

I'm sure they did not expect them to behave like the LAPD, but there you have it.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sure the wife couldn't find her phone in her new Hermes bag

/their expense report should be amusing
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's LAPD, they think they can do anything they want but I guess they forgot where the hell they were.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"And now, the department is opening an investigation into the wrongful stop..."

Okay. So, not arrested.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Would it have been ok if it was a real thief and he obviously stole a purse from someone else? I guess they could technically stop him?

/not trying to take their side
//just genuinely curious
///some us marines had stopped a terrorism incident abroad I think. That was cool.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least they didn't buy a $375 pot with their own money.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
IDisME
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: "And now, the department is opening an investigation into the wrongful stop..."

Okay. So, not arrested.


The security team chased after the man and arrested him, but they and local authorities quickly realized the man hadn't taken a thing from the commander's wife, according to French police.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So if this was a business trip what where the wives doing there?
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When in France do as the Texans do. Or the Missouris do, or as any any of the gunhumpers do.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrlewish: So if this was a business trip what where the wives doing there?


The Can-Can.
 
janzee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Alcohol was not involved.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IDisME: Tom-Servo: "And now, the department is opening an investigation into the wrongful stop..."

Okay. So, not arrested.

The security team chased after the man and arrested him, but they and local authorities quickly realized the man hadn't taken a thing from the commander's wife, according to French police.


Shouldn't that be 'kidnapped him' since they don't have authority to arrest anyone out of their jurisdiction?
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow - I'm just impressed that they found a black man in France.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On Nov. 17 around 11 p.m. local time, Moore, Marino, their wives, the security detail, and members of the French National police left a restaurant, according to police. A man walking down the street with a group bumped into Marino's wife, who then accused him of stealing her cellphone.


Women! Boy i tell ya ... I bet his wife is a "Karen" type, it was some black youths that bumped into her and she read about pickpockets in France so she freaked out, the cops forgot they were NOT in LA and decided to go "Super Trooper LA Cop You Messed With The Wrong White Woman, Emmit Till" on the black guys.

Good. Expose that Gang Mentality to the world. Even though the cops were not in Paris, Jay Zs and Kanye song "[Black Americans] in Paris" applied to the cops here. We can't take you guys anywhere.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey, that's wrongful arrêt to you folks.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Hey, that's wrongful arrêt to you folks.


They treat it like it was LA, so arrest is correct.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: It's LAPD, they think they can do anything they want but I guess they forgot where the hell they were.


Doesn't seem like they'll actually face any consequences, so they might be right.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Target Builder: FloriduhGuy: It's LAPD, they think they can do anything they want but I guess they forgot where the hell they were.

Doesn't seem like they'll actually face any consequences, so they might be right.


People might become critical of them back home.

/like any other day ending in -y
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
tous les policiers sont des salauds
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Please, France, convict them of something that requires them to serve some serious jail time.  In other words, keep them.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So Inspector Jacques Clouseau has an American counterpart?

maybe
McCloud S1 E6 "Our Man in Paris"
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FloriduhGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Target Builder: FloriduhGuy: It's LAPD, they think they can do anything they want but I guess they forgot where the hell they were.

Doesn't seem like they'll actually face any consequences, so they might be right.


They get away with murder so I'm sure you're right.
 
