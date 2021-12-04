 Skip to content
(CNN)   Cuomo no mo'   (cnn.com)
    News, New York lawyers, Termination of employment, Chris Cuomo, text messages, massive document dump, CNN's statement, contours of Chris Cuomo, additional information  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please no mo' Cuomo headlines.


Narrator: There will be.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuo ththe Raven, never mo.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly didn't think they'd do it. He deserves it, but I didn't think they'd pull the trigger.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fk both of the assholes. Good riddance.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking: Fox News hires new anchor
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oye, Cuomo va.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance to egotistical New Yorkers.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: Breaking: Fox News hires new anchor


No chance. The crime needs to be a lot worse.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ONN announces they are hiring a new asshole in, 3,...2,...
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo, I could have told you this and I live in Canada.
I'll send the bill.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, now do Warren G Harding.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crickets from those that quoted him as a reputable news source.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Yo, I could have told you this and I live in Canada.
I'll send the bill.


You want it paid in Crypto Loonies?
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he can get at it.....in the unemployment line.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Good riddance to egotistical New Yorkers.


Why bring New Yorkers into this? We never complain about others. Just mind our own business and kinda not give a fark.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that the Cuomo name has been tarnished two-fold, can we name the bridge back to Tappan Zee?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Cuomo
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bye Fredo.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: MillionDollarMo: Yo, I could have told you this and I live in Canada.
I'll send the bill.

You want it paid in Crypto Loonies?


No, we only take BeavCoin
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice to see those 2 mofos taken down a few notches in such a short time
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x326]

Bye Fredo.


Damnit stupid upload
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: OkieDookie: MillionDollarMo: Yo, I could have told you this and I live in Canada.
I'll send the bill.

You want it paid in Crypto Loonies?

No, we only take BeavCoin


Ward was too hard on the Beav last night, though.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Crickets from those that quoted him as a reputable news source.


He probably said things that were true occasionally. He wasn't on Fox, after all.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did they find that's even worse than all the stuff they didn't fire him over?

Brave decision, CNN.  It won't be easy to replace such a fine journalist who also happens to be a ratings juggernaut.

/can't believe it took them this long to shed this dead weight
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: lincoln65: Breaking: Fox News hires new anchor

No chance. The crime needs to be a lot worse.


He'll be their token liberal voice.

You can almost bet that they are discussing it
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RowdyPants: Now that the Cuomo name has been tarnished two-fold, can we name the bridge back to Tappan Zee?


Compromise: Cuomo Tappan Zee.

Too soon?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CHRIST that took wayyyyy too long.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: jaivirtualcard: lincoln65: Breaking: Fox News hires new anchor

No chance. The crime needs to be a lot worse.

He'll be their token liberal voice.

You can almost bet that they are discussing it


I could totally see him showing up on Fox. He'd fit right in with the rest of the egos.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Crickets from those that quoted him as a reputable news source.


He's still a credible news source as credible as any Newsmax or Fox news host...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: RowdyPants: Now that the Cuomo name has been tarnished two-fold, can we name the bridge back to Tappan Zee?

Compromise: Cuomo Tappan Zee.

Too soon?


The Cuomo Memorial Bathroom Stall at JFK.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to move on. He has gone to the end of the line, but you dont know how it feels.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeffery Toobin yanking his crank on a zoom call is just fine and dandy.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gov. Cuomo will always be a highlight of church/state thinking in the USA.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Name Cuomo is Shiat now so do we spell it Cuoimo or something?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Jeffery Toobin yanking his crank on a zoom call is just fine and dandy.


Not technically a journalism principles violation
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell took so long to fire him?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Chinesenookiefactory: Jeffery Toobin yanking his crank on a zoom call is just fine and dandy.

Not technically a journalism principles violation


Yes but.....yeeeeeeech!!!
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh.  Bummer.  Anyway...
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: What did they find that's even worse than all the stuff they didn't fire him over?

Brave decision, CNN.  It won't be easy to replace such a fine journalist who also happens to be a ratings juggernaut.

/can't believe it took them this long to shed this dead weight


He sexually harassed women at CNN?  Or used CNN resources to help his brother's reelection campaign as well as the sexual harassment charges?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Jeffery Toobin yanking his crank on a zoom call is just fine and dandy.


Yeah, I'm not sure what the HR rules are at CNN. This seems to be more about him violating some imaginary journalistic integrity rule that hasn't ever existed.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hit the road Jack!
Youtube Q8Tiz6INF7I
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, FOX heads can call respected physicians Nazi Butchers with no repercussions ever.
 
sammyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Crickets from those that quoted him as a reputable news source.


Nope, I liked his show but he deserves this.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't have happened to two better men.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

freedlander: Chris Cuomo has been fired from CNN https://t.co/jiWL32Sqv1


He was only fired because his brother is no longer Governor.
 
