(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor moves to its new time of 10:30 PM ET, but the host is still here. Sorry. A long overdue Farker request will finally air, also The Dabs, All Them Witches, Amon Amarth, some show bloopers, and a very special Hanukkah-inspired cover   (bigeradio.com) divider line
3
3 Comments
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Standing' by...

Well, after Paul's Memory Bank, anyway
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With both her shifting to 3rds 'and' Saturday/Sunday night being one of the "days" off 'and' the new starting time ... you'll have MrsRT around for the full show ... kicking, screaming & complaining the whole way, but she'll be here

/make sure to upgrade your demographic spreadsheet accordingly
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here for the roll call, with a pot roast in the crock pot, while watching this on mute:

Julia & Jacques Cooking at Home - Beef
Youtube jbB_QO4_T_Y


and listening to Kerry'd away, and awaiting the new Noise Factor.

Isn't that how everyone spends their Saturday night!?
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

